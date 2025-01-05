There wasn't much to play for for a lot of teams during the day slate in Week 18, as plenty of fanbases around the NFL have turned their attention to mock drafts and free agent rumors. One of the biggest games of the day featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who needed a win to clinch the NFC South and a playoff berth with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers played a very sloppy first half, but they were able to rebound in the second half and a pair of late touchdowns lifted them over the Saints 27-19. With the win, the Buccaneers are division champs and will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when the postseason gets underway next week.

The Atlanta Falcons were also in the mix to win the division, needing a win and a Tampa Bay loss to clinch a playoff berth. They got neither, as a huge day from Bryce Young lifted the Panthers to a 44-38 win over the Falcons in overtime.

The Saints took a 16-6 lead into the half against a Buccaneers team that was playing very undisciplined, sloppy football for the first 30 minutes. Fans around the league were understandably buzzing about the potential playoff ramifications of a catastrophic loss for Tampa Bay, but Baker Mayfield and company had other ideas.

Three second half touchdowns from the Tampa Bay offense — two of them coming in the fourth quarter to give the Buccaneers the eight-point lead — were enough to lift Todd Bowles' group to the win and the division title. The defense forced a turnover on downs from Spencer Rattler and the Saints offense that effectively ended the game with just seconds to go.

Following that final change of possession, one of the game's biggest subplots came to the forefront. Wide receiver Mike Evans needed just five more yards to record his 11th consecutive season with 1,000 yards, so Mayfield tossed him a short pass to get the milestone. What followed was one of the best moments of this NFL season.

The Buccaneers now await their playoff opponent. Next week, they will host either the Washington Commanders, the Minnesota Vikings or the Detroit Lions in the first round.