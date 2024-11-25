ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toledo Rockets (7-4, 4-3 MAC) hit the road to take on the Akron Zips (3-8, 2-5 MAC) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Toledo-Akron prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Toledo-Akron Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last met in 2021. Toledo won that game 49-21.

Overall Series: Toledo has won the last four matchups, and they lead the all-time series 13-9.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo has a great chance to put up some points in this game. Akron has allowed 409.9 yards per game this season, which is the fifth-most in the MAC. Along with that, the Zips have allowed 33.6 points per game, which is the third-most in the conference. Toledo is the third-best scoring team in the MAC with 28.1 points per game, so they should be able to keep that going on Tuesday.

Defensively, Toledo has allowed just 21.4 points per game this season. That includes allowing only 17 points in a win at Mississippi State. The Rockets are just average when it comes to yardage allowed. However, they allow the fourth-fewest yards per attempt through the air, they have 10 interceptions, and they allow less than four yards per carry. If Toledo can continue to be good on defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Tucker Gleason has been great for the Rockets this season. He has thrown 20 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, and he has rushed for six touchdowns, as well. In the last five games, Gleason has passed for seven touchdowns and rushed for four. He has also been sacked only seven times in those games. If Gleason can continue to play well against an inferior team, the Rockets will come out on top.

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is coming off a win against the worst team in the country last week, but a win is a win. Along with that, the Zips are scoring much better than their season average in the last five games. On the season, Akron scores 20.4 points per game. However, they have put up more points than that in four of their last five games. They need to continue to play that way on offense on Tuesday, as well. If they can put up above their season average in points, Akron will cover the spread.

Akron is led by Ben Finkley. He is not playing great on the season overall, but he has been good in the last four games. In those four games, Finkley has thrown seven touchdowns to just two interceptions. He has thrown at least one touchdown in all of those games. He was also able to avoid being sacked in two of those games. If Finkley can continue to play as he has been, the Zips will finish the season out strong.

Final Toledo-Akron Prediction & Pick

This might be a better game than one might think. However, I do believe Toledo will dominate from the start. I am going to take Toledo to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Toledo-Akron Prediction & Pick: Toledo -7.5 (-110)