There’s a growing sense of uncertainty hanging over the UFC’s heavyweight scene, with the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, casting doubt on a potential unification bout with the reigning champion, Jon Jones as reported by RG.org.

Aspinall’s recent dominant victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 solidified his position as the interim champion. However, the anticipation for a title unification fight against Jones has been met with silence. Aspinall, in a candid interview on the Believe You Me podcast, expressed his skepticism, stating, “Jon Jones… there is nowhere you can find publicly… that he will fight me.”

Jones, who captured the undisputed heavyweight championship after a three-year hiatus, has been sidelined due to an injury sustained while preparing for his fight against Stipe Miocic. During Jones’ 17-month reign, Aspinall has not only secured the interim title but also successfully defended it. This has fueled speculation about the potential clash between the two champions.

Aspinall’s frustration stems from the lack of commitment from Jones’ camp. While Jones has been rumored to be fighting Miocic in November, nothing has been officially confirmed. Even if the fight takes place, Aspinall is convinced that Jones will avoid facing him.

“The guy’s smart and we know he’s a bit overweight these days,” Aspinall remarked, adding, “The guy will sit there with his Cheeto fingers… waiting for me to get knocked out so he can start tweeting about it.”

This statement reflects a growing belief that Jones, at 37 years old and past his prime, may choose to retire after the Miocic fight, leaving the heavyweight titles ununified.

Dana White, the UFC President, remains optimistic, believing that Jones’ competitive spirit will push him to challenge Aspinall. However, Aspinall is not holding his breath. “I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him,” he boldly declared.

The heavyweight division is currently at a crossroads. While Jones’ legacy as one of the greatest mixed martial artists is undeniable, the question of his willingness to face Aspinall remains unanswered. As fans await the outcome of the potential Jones-Miocic bout, the future of the heavyweight titles hangs in the balance.

Aspinall, meanwhile, is not dwelling on the uncertainty. He is focused on his own path, confident in his abilities and ready to face whoever comes his way. The heavyweight stalemate continues, but one thing is certain: the drama in the UFC’s heavyweight division is far from over.