The UFC's interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has had a long journey to get to the top of the heavyweight division. He had to go through a ton of adversity to get to this point in his career. He took an early loss in his career on the regional scene and lost a fight due to a disqualification, however, four straight finishes gave him a shot on the big stage in the UFC.

He rattled off five straight wins to start his UFC career only to drop his first fight in the Octagon due to a brutal ACL tear just 15 seconds into his first fight against perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes. After a year of recovery and on the sidelines, Aspinall made up for lost time searching Marcin Tybura which set up his interim title shot against the dangerous powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich after the Jon Jones injury put him out of action.

Aspinall was then able to be the first person since Alistair Overeem to finish Pavlovich in brutal fashion where he then captured the interim heavyweight title. With Jones still out with an injury and gearing up for his title defense against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Aspinall went head-to-head with Curtis Blaydes in a rematch. That is where he really put his name on the map and made claims that he is the true heavyweight champion with a first-round knockout of Blaydes to defend his interim title for the very first time.

Many fight fans as well as Aspinall believe that he is deserving of the undisputed title and the next title shot as he will not take any more interim title shots as he awaits what he believes is his rightful shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dana White says that Tom Aspinall “doesn't deserve anything”

In an interview with journalist Kevin Iole, Dana White spoke about the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and his aspirations to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“He's working his way up, he's climbing up the ladder and everybody is like ‘he deserves this and he deserves that'. He doesn't deserve anything.” Dana White claims.

Tom Aspinall is now 8-1 in the UFC beating the two top contenders in the heavyweight division while capturing and defending the interim heavyweight title. To put that into perspective, Jon Jones has only fought once since Aspinall made his UFC debut back in 2020 and that was his only fight in the heavyweight division.

While White did shut down Aspinall's title aspirations right now, he still gives him a ton of praise as he's expected to be the next man up in the heavyweight division,

“He looks great and he looks like he's going to be the guy. You got Stipe and Jon who have paid their dues. They've been here forever, they fought everybody, they fought all the fights you could possibly fight. These guys deserve to fight each other, whoever wins that fight I think that they owe it to Aspinall to fight him and give him the opportunity that they've been given.”

Tom Aspinall is looking to become England's first-ever undisputed heavyweight champion, something he has been longing for some time now. He will have to unfortunately wait his turn unless an unforeseen event happens where either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic can't make it to their scheduled bout at Madison Square Garden in November.

As of right now, Aspinall is currently favored in a future bout against Jon Jones which would make him the first fighter to ever be a favorite in a fight against Jones. Not only do the fight fans think that Aspinall is the best heavyweight on the UFC roster, but even the bookmakers believe the same as well.

We will just have to wait and see how this all plays out in the end but either way, Aspinall will get his chance at becoming the next undisputed heavyweight champion very soon. Stay tuned to see how this heavyweight saga plays out and who wins the heavyweight championship matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic this November.