UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces two misdemeanor charges following an incident involving a drug-testing agent at his home on March 30.

Jones faces charges of assault, categorized as a petty misdemeanor, and interference with communications, classified as a misdemeanor. His virtual bond hearing is set for July 17 at 9:15 a.m. MT in New Mexico, as confirmed by Bernalillo County Court representatives in an email to MMA Fighting on Monday.

The incident involves drug-testing agents from UFC's anti-doping partners at Drug Free Sport, who visited Jon Jones' residence for a random sample collection. According to reports, agent Crystal Martinez stated that Jones seemed agitated when he couldn't provide a urine sample and was subsequently offered a blood test instead.

Allegations against Jon Jones

Martinez stated that Jones proceeded to inquire if they possessed money, implying he intended to sue. Additionally, she alleged that Jones seized her phone and began recording them.

If found guilty, Jones may face a sentence of up to one year in jail and fines of $500 for the assault charge and $1,000 for the second charge.

Martinez informed the police that she felt “terrified” with Jones standing less than a foot away from her during the alleged incident. She also stated she was “afraid Jones might hit her” after considering ending the drug test and leaving his property.

Agent Martinez also claimed that her colleague with her at Jones' residence hesitated to file a police report, fearing potential consequences. She further alleged that her supervisor at the testing agency discouraged her from filing a report until after consulting with UFC representatives.

She stated that when her boss called to discuss the incident, she felt pressured not to proceed with filing the report.

Jon Jones response in a now deleted post

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jones expressed being “caught off guard by the unprofessionalism” of the testing agent and admitted to using profanity. However, he denied allegations of threatening the agent with violence, dismissing the accusations as “baseless.”

“I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers, which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret,” said Jones.

“However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone, or engage in any form of assault.”

“It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur,” he continued.

During Jones' scheduled appearance on July 17, he will be formally presented with the charges against him and asked to enter a plea. The judge will also establish conditions for his release while the case proceeds. The case is expected to be scheduled for a bench trial within 30 to 45 days.

Jones last appearance in the Octagon

Jones last fought in March 2023, defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. His bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 was canceled in October due to a torn pectoral tendon, sidelining him from competition since then.

Currently, Jones is gearing up for his return to UFC action, preparing to defend his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic. The fight is anticipated to take place in November at Madison Square Garden in New York.