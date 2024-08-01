Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon is excited to see former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady make his NFL commentating debut for Fox.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Damon was asked for his thoughts on Brady becoming a commentator. He agrees with Eisen and thinks that Brady will do great things in the booth. Damon also said he would watch any game Brady is commentating.

“I just think of [Tony] Romo the year he came right off of the field and into the booth,” Damon compared. “That level of understanding of the game, and the ways, the moves people are putting on each other, Tom understands every single defense. He has played against everything for decades.

“I can't wait to hear him — I think he's going to be just great,” Damon added.

Who is Tom Brady, and why is he commentating games?

From 2000-2019, Tom Brady was the quarterback of Matt Damon's favorite team, the New England Patriots. During that stretch, Brady won six Super Bowls (and went to three more), three NFL MVPs, and five Super Bowl MVPs under head coach Bill Belichick.

He then went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons from 2020 to 2022. Brady made a Pro Bowl and led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2021. They also defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Brady would earn his third and final Super Bowl MVP award for his performance.

Now, Brady is gearing up for his first season as the lead color commentator for NFL on Fox. The company broke the bank to sign Brady to a huge 10-year, $375 million deal.

Who is Matt Damon?

Matt Damon first burst onto the scene co-writing Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck. Both of them starred in the movie as well. Good Will Hunting won Damon an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and launched his career.

Previously, Damon had starred in Mystic Pizza and Chasing Amy. The Oscar win propelled him to roles in Saving Private Ryan, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Ocean's Eleven.

Beginning in 2002, Damon would star as Jason Bourne in the Bourne series. This started with The Bourne Identity and would be followed by The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and later, Jason Bourne.

His other notable credits include The Departed, Invictus, We Bought a Zoo, Elysium, Interstellar, and Downsizing. In 2015, Damon starred in The Martian, landing him his third acting Oscar nomination.

Recently, Damon has starred in Ford v Ferrari, Stillwater, The Last Duel, Oppenheimer, Drive-Away Dolls, and IF. Damon and Affleck launched Artists Equity in 2022. One of their first projects was Air, a movie about Nike landing Michael Jordan for the Air Jordan line.

He now reunites with Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, in The Instigators. Doug Liman (Road House) directed the movie based on a script co-written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean. Damon stars as Rory, a man attempting to get $32,480 for his debts.

When the robbery goes wrong, Rory and Cobby (Affleck) go on the run. They also take Rory's therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera (Hong Chau), along with them.

The Instigators will receive a limited theatrical release beginning on August 2. It will then premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9.