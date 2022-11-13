Published November 13, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Tom Brady hasn’t exactly had his best season at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year so far. But one thing he has been is careful with the football.

Brady entered Sunday’s international feature in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks with eight clean games without a turnover, inching closer and closer to the NFL record for most consecutive passes without a pick thrown set by Aaron Rodgers at 402.

At just three passes away, Brady threw a dart that ended up straight into the hands of Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton.

The last time Tom Brady gave up an interception was in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady's streak of consecutive passes without an interception ends at 399, was just shy of the mark of 402.pic.twitter.com/d0j509SrJn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Tom Brady's streak without an interception ends at 399 consecutive passes, 3 short of tying Aaron Rodgers for the longest streak in NFL history pic.twitter.com/6Hj2GvpFuE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2022

It was hardly the most embarrassing moment for Tom Brady, who ended up with a face full of grass after trying to catch a pass thrown by running back Leonard Fournette.

45-year old WR Tom Brady with 23-year old Tariq Woolen covering him and Leonard Fournette throwing. I mean…. c'mon. 😂pic.twitter.com/AduLxO7PwG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

Snapping his reception-less streak would’ve probably been a bigger W for Brady.

Despite some lowlights, Tom Brady himself was stoked about the entire experience of picking up a win on foreign soil at the expense of a stout Seahawks team that entered the contest leading the NFC West with their 6-3 record

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had. Says a lot for being 23 years in the league. The fan turnout was incredible,” Brady said at the end of the game.

Any and all records and highlights would’ve just been gravy for Tom Brady the Bucs who got themselves back at .500 to maintain their own division lead in the NFC South. Now it’s time to enjoy some Bratwurst and maybe a celebratory beer or two.