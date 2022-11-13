The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Seattle Seahawks in the very first NFL regular season game ever to be played in Germany. Tom Brady and Bucs left them with something to remember: one of the biggest blunders of the season on a trick play gone wrong.

Leonard Fournette took the direct snap and threw it to Brady, who lined up out wide. Fournette tossed up a duck while Brady was unable to make a play against stud rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. The Seahawks’ young star came down with his easiest interception of the season, ending the Buccaneers’ drive that was just outside of the red zone.

Naturally, the internet made fun of Fournette, Brady and the Buccaneers for the massive goof.

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, they forced a Seahawks fumble on the ensuing drive to maintain their 11-point lead. They would pad their lead on the following drive with a Brady touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. Unfortunately, Leonard suffered a hip injury later on in the contest.

Fournette and Brady still played big parts in the Buccaneers being in control of the game. Although Rachaad White started and out-rushed Fournette (105 yards to 57), the veteran still tacked on a rushing touchdown. Brady completed 22 of his 29 passing attempts for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Buccaneers held on for the win, defeating the Seahawks 21-16 to improve to 5-5 on the season. Snagging the win overseas is huge for their chances of making the playoffs.