Giselle Bundchen breaks silence amid ‘sexist’ depiction as force pushing Tom Brady to retire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement this offseason. A month later, he shocked everyone again coming out of his retirement. Recent reports have concluded that Brady’s wife, Giselle Bundchen, was frustrated with Brady’s decision to return.

After all, she has had to downshift her career as a supermodel to focus on the family while Brady continued to play football. Brady entered his 23rd NFL season Sunday and third in Tampa Bay. Playing quarterback in the NFL is beyond a full-time job, which has allegedly caused some waves in the marriage.

But some people point to the idea that Bundchen is the reason for Brady’s retirement is sexist, including Bundchen herself. Elle Magazine recently published an article featuring an interview with Bundchen where she talks about that and more.

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted… Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she says of Brady. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Tom Brady has already lapped the field when it comes to the Greatest of All-Time. He has joined the likes of Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods as players bigger than their individual sports. There is nothing left for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to prove. But that’s what makes Brady, well, Brady.