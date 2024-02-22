Tom Cruise wants to begin working with auteurs again in the wake of his Warner Bros deal.

Tom Cruise‘s blockbuster Warner Bros deal is coming with new changes for the Top Gun actor.

While he's known for his tentpole films like the Mission: Impossible franchise and Top Gun, Cruise wants to return to his roots. Variety's latest report on the studio reports that Cruise wants to begin working with more auteur filmmakers again. The one they named is Paul Thomas Anderson, who Cruise previously worked with on Magnolia in 1999.

That was in the early part of Cruise's career. During the early years of his Mission: Impossible fame, Cruise was still balancing his roles. He starred in films from Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Steven Spielberg in films like Risky Business, The Color of Money, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Recently, Cruise has become a tentpole stalwart. His films are made for the big screen and are box office hits. But it now sounds like he wants to return to independent films.

The process of working with auteurs could soon be expedited. Variety's report indicates that Cruise could be in Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic. While the film doesn't have a distributor yet, Warner Bros could always swoop in if Cruise is cast. He has yet to work with the Pulp Fiction director.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is known for his roles in the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises. He has also starred in the likes of Edge of Tomorrow, Tropic Thunder, Jack Reacher, and Oblivion.

The Mission: Impossible franchise just released Dead Reckoning. It grossed over $560 million worldwide. An eighth installment is coming soon from Christopher McQuarrie.