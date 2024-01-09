Though the deal isn't exclusive, it's a big one.

Tom Cruise is shaking hands (or fist bumping) with Warner Bros. as he lands a deal with the company.

A new strategic partnership deal with the Mission Impossible actor will occur later in 2024, Deadline reports. Though it's not an exclusive deal, it's a big one.

Tom Cruise strikes a deal with Warner Bros.

In the deal, Cruise will star in theatrical titles that are produced and are original. This marks a return for the actor, who hasn't appeared in a Warner Bros. movie since 2014's Edge of Tomorrow. Before that, he starred in Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business, and The Outsiders.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry,” Motion Picture Group's co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said. “Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros back — we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business — and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on the screen in the years ahead.”

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!” Tom Cruise said.