Top Gun 3 is on the way with Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller.

After the mega-hit that was 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount has made a big decision. Top Gun 3 is in the works with the hopes of Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell returning.

A blockbuster announcement

Puck News was the first to report that Top Gun 3 was taking flight. Co-writer of Maverick, Ehren Kruger, is returning for the threequel. The Hollywood Reporter added that Joseph Kosinski, who directed Maverick, will return as well.

After a 36-year gap between the first two installments, it appears fans won't have to wait that long between the second and third Top Gun films. Maverick was released in 2022 and brought back Cruise from the Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. 1986 film. Val Kilmer, who played “Iceman” in the first film, also returned.

And it was a huge hit for Paramount. It made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office and was the second-highest-grossing film of the year behind James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion). Maverick was one of three films in 2022 along with the aforementioned Avatar sequel and Jurassic World Dominion.

It introduced a new cast with Miles Teller and Glen Powell leading the way. Teller plays “Rooster,” the son of Anthony Edwards' “Goose” from the original film.

Even with Cruise's blockbuster deal with Warner Bros, he is still working with Paramount. Top Gun is a Paramount property, and so is Mission: Impossible (which has an eighth film on the way).

Tom Cruise will lead the third Top Gun movie. It's his most widely-known franchise outside of the Mission: Impossible series. He is known for his roles in Risky Business, The Color of Money, Rain Man, and A Few Good Men.

Some of his other credits include Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, Collateral, and Oblivion.