Experience the heartwarming return of Luton Town's Tom Lockyer to the training ground after a cardiac arrest in December.

Tom Lockyer's heartwarming return to Luton Town's training ground marks a triumphant comeback after the 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during the Hatters' match against Bournemouth on December 16. The emotional scenes unfolded as Lockyer, greeted by teammates and staff, expressed gratitude for the “heroic actions” that saved him during the terrifying ordeal.

In a video shared on the club's social media pages, Lockyer donned in a grey hoodie and a green Masters cap, was driven into the training ground, where he received warm embraces from his best pal and golf buddy, Carlton Morris and various squad members. The camaraderie and support were evident as he entered the team meeting, receiving a classy reception from the Luton Town family.

Great to see you, skipper! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VqaOV99495 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 29, 2024

Despite not being cleared for active training yet, Lockyer engaged in some light-hearted moments, gently kicking footballs around and participating in the banter with the squad after being away for six weeks. The skipper appeared in good spirits throughout, relishing the opportunity to return with his teammates and thanking them for their unwavering support.

Lockyer's return to the training ground was met with joy from Luton fans, who expressed their delight on social media. One fan exclaimed, “I'm crying, and so are you! 😍😍 Love you, Locks – our Skipper! Welcome back to where you belong.” Another fan shared, “So happy to see him doing well 🧡,” while others echoed their joy with comments like “Things we love to see 🧡” and “Yesssssss. Love you Locks 🧡.”

Before his cardiac arrest, Lockyer had collapsed during Luton's play-off final with Coventry in May. Reflecting on his recent health scare, Lockyer appreciated the quick and decisive actions of players, staff, doctors, and paramedics. Despite his absence from active participation, Lockyer's pledge to support the team in any way possible showcases the resilient spirit that has endeared him to teammates and fans alike.