Tommy Fury and KSI are set to finally face off as the co-main event along with the Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight on Saturday in England. Naturally, there's a ton of buzz heading into the boxing match as the YouTuber-turned-boxer took on the pro boxer who handed Jake Paul his first professional defeat.

With that said, for those waiting the Tommy Fury vs. KSI bout, here's how to watch the fight, including the date, time and live stream.

Tommy Fury vs. KSI: How to watch main event

Tommy Fury vs. KSI is scheduled on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. As mentioned, it is part of the co-main event along with the battle between Logan Paul and former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. Broadcast for the main event starts at 2 P.M. ET on ESPN+.

Here are the full details on how to watch Tommy Fury vs. KSI:

Date: Saturday, October 15| 2:00 P.M. ET

Location: AO Arena — Manchester, England

Live Stream: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Tommy Fury vs. KSI fight details

It's not a surprise why there's a ton of interest in the showdown between Fury and KSI.

With over 24 millions subscribers on YouTube and 13 million followers on Instagram, KSI is one of the more popular influencers today. As everyone knows, he's also a big reason why celebrity boxing has grown over the years.

As for Tommy Fury, his family name is well-known in the boxing scene. He's the son of former boxer John Fury and the half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Sure enough, there's no boxing fan who wouldn't know of the Fury surname.

Of course, the young Fury has yet to win a title in his boxing career. But it's worth noting that he is 9-0 so far with four KOs to show for it. Meanwhile, KSI has only a 1-0 record in his professional boxing career, though he has some experience fighting in the amateur level. It remains to be seen how impactful the gap in fighting at the pro level will be, though KSI definitely isn't bothered by it. In fact, one can say he's pretty confident he can hold his own against his opponent.

When the Fury vs. KSI fight was announced last July, KSI had some strong words against his opponent and vowed to do the one thing Jake Paul couldn't: beat Fury. The YouTuber and social media influencer went on to say that it is the “biggest night in crossover boxing history.”

“OCTOBER 14TH, I'm doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!” KSI declared.

In another statement, the 30-year-old London native added, “I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I'm at. I've shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene. KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene. I'm fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can't wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance.”

For what it's worth, even former world heavyweight champion David Haye picked KSI to overcome Fury, noting that the difference in experience isn't really a big deal in this case contrary to what what others believe.

“I think KSI beats him. Everybody just believes Tommy's so much better. The best name on his record is Jake Paul, and that was a close fight in which he got knocked down,” Haye shared, referring to Fury's split decision win over Paul, via The Sun.

“So it's not like he has this depth of experience. I think everybody's overrating Tommy and very much underrating KSI, and that gives KSI a massive advantage. I believe it's gonna be a big shock.”

As for Fury, he's certainly not affected by KSI's declaration. In fact, he went as far as to proclaiming that he's going to knockout his influencer opponent when they meet.

“I've already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I'll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money,” Fury said.

The Tommy Fury vs. KSI bout is a cruiserweight bout slated for six rounds. Sure enough, while they are not the biggest names in the boxing scene, their battle is sure to draw a lot of attention from both fans and critics alike.