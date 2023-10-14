Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. Fury is a professional boxer who may be more well-known for his siblings and his time on a dating show. Let's look at Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023.

Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Fury hopes his boxing career will take off, but he is more of a celebrity for other endeavors. His fight against KSI on DAZN on Oct. 14, 2023, may be the jolt his career needs. Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023 sits at about $4 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Fury is an English professional boxer and reality television personality. He took time off from his boxing career in 2019 to star in a dating reality television show, Love Island. He and Molly-Mae Hague finished as runner-ups of the series. Fury is the half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Tommy Fury's boxing career

Fury made his professional boxing debut at Manchester Arena, securing a four-round points decision victory over Jevgenjis Andrejevs. He won his second fight by knockout in the first round before taking a brief hiatus to pursue an opportunity in reality television. He returned and won his next four matches, two via knockout and two via points decision.

His victory against Anthony Taylor was on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view. After the event, it was announced that Paul and Fury would face off on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Due to injuries and other factors out of the pair's control, the fight couldn't take place. Fury returned to the ring on the undercard of his brother's WBC fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. He defeated Daniel Bocianski via a points decision victory and called out Paul again postfight.

Fury also had an exhibition bout with American boxer Paul Bamba. It was the co-feature bout of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Deji in Dubai, UAE. The pair had differing weigh-ins, and there was an argument over the weight stated on the contract. Bamba refused to fight, and Cameroon boxer Rolly Lambert stepped in to face Fury. Jake Paul attended the fight and did commentary during the bout. The pair were booed throughout the fight, and Fury caused a scene at the end by calling out Paul.

The Fury vs. Paul fight was finally able to take place on Feb. 26, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. Fury defeated Paul via split decision, with one judge scoring the fight 75-74 for Paul and the other two scoring it 76-73 for Fury. Fury's next big event will be against KSI on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card for the in-house cruiserweight title.

Tommy Fury's television career

In June 2019, Fury took a hiatus from boxing to take part in the fifth series of the ITV2 dating reality show Love Island. He is still with his girlfriend from the show Molly-Mae Hague. The couple's daughter was born on Jan. 23, 2023.

In December 2019, Fury appeared on an ITV2 series called The Boxer and The Ballroom Dancer. He starred alongside fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard. They swapped careers with Fury trying ballroom dancing and Pritchard taking up boxing. Also, in August 2023, Fury was a part of the Netflix series At Home with the Furys.

Tommy Fury is trying to follow in the footsteps of his brother and become a boxing icon, but those footsteps aren't easy ones to fill. Nevertheless, Fury has been able to generate a considerable amount of wealth in his time as a boxer. Was Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023 a surprise?