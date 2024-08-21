The running back position is often considered the most important in Fantasy Football. The receiver position is super deep with talent, and it isn't hard to find high-scoring quarterbacks, but there aren't all that many game-changing ball carriers. Because of that, elite tailbacks are usually drafted early in Fantasy Football drafts.

This makes finding sleeper picks at the running back position of the utmost importance. To win your Fantasy Football league, you are likely going to need to find at least one hidden gem who produces for your team and plays halfback. In this article, we are going to look at the players who nobody is talking about to find the 10 best Fantasy Football sleepers at running back for the 2024 season. These players might not be household names, and they might not even be at the top of their respective teams' depth chart right now, but we feel good about their chances of becoming high-impact fantasy players this season.

1. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

For years, Ezekiel Elliott was one of the best running backs in the NFL while he was carrying the ball for the Cowboys. After a season playing for the New England Patriots, Elliott is back in Dallas, but he isn't the same player he once was. The Cowboys let Elliott find a new home last year because he showed clear signs of regression toward the end of his last tenure with the team.

It is unlikely that the former number four overall pick ever regains his powers, either, so someone behind him on the depth chart could be asked to take the reins. We saw Elliott split time with Tony Pollard last time he was in Dallas, and with Elliot getting older, he is likely to see the field even less.

Rico Dowdle is the running back who is in line for an increased role, and he doesn't have much competition when it comes to taking carries away from Elliot (Dallas is thin at the running back position). Dowdle has been with the team since 2020, and while he hasn't produced much yet, he has been learning the system and developing as a player. Now, he is primed for a breakout season.

Despite this, ESPN only ranks Dowdle as the 50th-best running back for the 2024 Fantasy Football season. Dowdle is sure to finish the season better than that, even if Elliott is able to carry a bigger load than we expect. Regardless, the Cowboys always deploy a high-powered offense capable of putting the ball into the end zone with frequency. For that reason, Rico Dowdle is our number-one sleeper running back for 2024.

2. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

It wasn't long ago that Javonte Williams was viewed as one of the best up-and-coming star running backs in the NFL. A knee injury in 2022 put a halt to those plans, as Williams missed the majority of 2022 and didn't look like himself in 2023. The Broncos running back is two years removed from his injury now, though, and you can expect a bounce-back season.

If Williams does regain his athleticism and strength, then he is a great value pick in Fantasy Football. His average draft position is 85, and he is ranked as the RB29. Even if Williams never becomes the player he once was again, he will have the volume to exceed his ranking this year.

Williams had 217 carries last season, which was nearly 100 more than his backups – Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine – had combined. Before his injury, Williams was among the league leaders in broken tackles and yards after contact as just a rookie. He runs the ball hard and is tough to take down, so he has the potential to become one of the best Fantasy Football players at his position this year despite how late he is being drafted.

3. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White was one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy Football last year. The Buccaneers running back only averaged 3.6 yards per attempt, and this came a season after he ran for only 3.7 yards per attempt. White might simply not have that next-level ability in him, and if that is the case, the Buccaneers will be looking for another ball carrier to take over.

Bucky Irving is a true sleeper, as he is currently only third on Tampa Bay's depth chart. However, he can easily surpass Chase Edmonds on the depth chart, and he can just as likely take over for White. The running back from Oregon was drafted in the fourth round this year, and rumors suggest he has been a standout during training camp.

If White's inefficiency continues, the Buccaneers will be incentivized to give Irving a chance, and he seems destined to make the most of it. Irving is currently listed as the 59th-ranked Fantasy Football running back.

4. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford was one of the hottest waiver wire pickups last year after Nick Chubb tore his ACL and MCL. Chubb, who is one of the best running backs in the NFL, is still recovering from that injury. He isn't expected to return to action until around the midway point in the season, which gives Ford plenty of time to work as the lead back.

Even when Chubb makes his season debut, he likely won't be able to demand as big of a workload as normal, so Ford could still carry fantasy value throughout the entire season. Ford was the RB21 after taking over the starting job last season. While he didn't blow anyone away, he was productive enough to be a low-end starter or flex option.

Ford's ranking as the 40th-best Fantasy Football running back this year puts him below even the likes of Chubb. Chubb is great, but knee injuries aren't easy to come back from, and the running back has had knee problems before. Ford will be available for cheap, but he can help your fantasy team early in the season.

5. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' backfield looks a lot like what the Baltimore Ravens' backfield used to. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both of whom signed from the Ravens to the Chargers, are listed as co-starters at the running back position. We think Edwards as the upper hand in being Los Angeles' primary ball carrier.

Firstly, Dobbins has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He is even coming off of an Achilles tear he suffered early last season. The two have always put up similar numbers while sharing the backfield, but Edwards has been more reliable when it comes to staying healthy (although he has had his fair share of injury problems). The Chargers will be further influenced to play Edwards more than Dobbins because the former is signed to a two-year contract, whereas the latter is on a one-year deal.

Regardless, the Chargers are desperate for help at the skill positions. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and most importantly, running back Austin Ekeler, all found new homes this summer. The Chargers will need players to step up, and there are plenty of touches to be found in Los Angeles. ESPN ranks Edwards only two slots better than Dobbins, but history suggests that there will be a bigger discrepancy between their end-of-season Fantasy Football finishes.

6. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans, opening up a spot in the Bengals backfield. While Zack Moss was signed to be the team's new starter, don't be surprised if Chase Brown emerges as a Fantasy Football contributor. Moss has been a backup for the majority of his career, and although he did impress in replacement of Jonathan Taylor last season, he hasn't historically put up impressive numbers.

In fact, prior to last season, Moss had three straight seasons with fewer than 500 rushing yards. Brown was a fifth-rounder in 2023, and the Bengals are ready to unleash him. His presence on the roster is one of the reasons Cincinnati felt comfortable moving on from Mixon.

Brown certainly qualifies as a sleeper pick, as his average draft position is 107.5. Even if Moss holds onto the starting gig, you would be smart to stash Brown on your bench in case of injury.

7. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

For years, Fantasy Football experts have predicted a fall from grace for Alvin Kamara. That has never happened, but the Saints running back can't produce forever. Whenever Kamara's regression happens, Kendre Miller will be the one to take the ball and run.

While we aren't predicting Kamara's downfall to happen this year, Miller would still be a good sleeper pick to have on your roster just in case. The 2023 third-rounder didn't do much as a rookie, but New Orleans likes the potential he brings to the roster. Miller's average draft position is 165, you can get him in the last round or two of your Fantasy Football draft.

8. Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

Jaleel McLaughlin is the second member of the Broncos backfield to find himself on our list of sleeper picks for 2024. Our justification for Javonte Williams being on this list was under the assumption that he would bounce back from injury, but that isn't a guarantee to happen. If Williams continues to look like a shell of his former self, then McLaughlin will deserve more touches.

The former undrafted running back has done nothing but produce when he has been given a chance. He was a standout during preseason games in 2023, and he had some big moments in the regular season last year. He hasn't been able to emerge as the Broncos starter, but that hasn't been for lack of trying.

Eventually, Williams' name value won't mean anything if his production doesn't match the hype. In that case, the Broncos will have no choice but to see if McLaughlin can be as dominant as he has looked on greater volume.

9. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

Zamir White only ranks this low because some might not consider him a sleeper pick. Regardless, White isn't a household name yet, but he could be in for a big season. Josh Jacobs departure frees up a bunch of touches in Las Vegas, and White was already making an impact before Jacobs left town.

Now, White is the clear top dog in Las Vegas, and the team will count on him mightily. With Gardner Minshew winning the quarterback battle against Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. That means they will rely heavily on the running game, and White looks the part of a breakout player.

10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

It feels weird putting Najee Harris as a 2024 Fantasy Football sleeper, considering he has disappointed over the last couple of seasons, and he doesn't look as powerful of a runner as he used to be. Even with that said, the team hasn't replaced him, and the team hired a new offensive coordinator.

Arthur Smith has typically found success with big running backs such as Derrick Henry and Tyler Allgeier. At 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Harris certainly fits the bill. Pittsburgh still wants Harris to work out, considering they made him the rare first-round running back as recently as 2021.

An improved offensive line in front of him means that Harris might be able to get back on track. ESPN ranks Harris as the number 27 running back, which is below his backfield partner, Jaylen Warren. Buying low makes sense with Harris, though, as he was one of the best running backs in the league not long ago.