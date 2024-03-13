The Houston Texans looked to have potentially beefed up their offense, trading with the Cincinnati Bengals for running back Joe Mixon. It was originally believed that the Bengals would be releasing Mixon, but then the Texans traded for the veteran back for a conditional seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Bengals, after all, had already started making moves during the two-day legal tampering period, coming to a deal with free agent running back Zack Moss, who had spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and three years before that with the Buffalo Bills.
The Texans, however, fell victim to early free agency, losing starting running back Devin Singletary to the New York Giants, who likewise lost Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles. Needless to say, the running back free agency market has been a bit of a frenzy over the past two days, with over 10 backs making new deals.
That could be because this is one of the weaker draft classes coming up in the 2024 NFL Draft, with potentially none coming out of the first round. Therefore, that may have been why the Texans, in possibly a bit of a desperation move, chose to make a deal and trade with the Bengals for a proven running back like Mixon instead of relying on the draft to fill the void on their roster.
But how did this unlikely deal grade out between the two teams? Let's take a look.
Joe Mixon traded to the Texans
As mentioned, this was a definitive need for the Texans, who seem rather in flux at the running back position. With Singletary gone, it left Dameon Pierce as the lead back. The third-year back, who actually had a promising rookie season, nearly rushing for 1,000 yards, came well short of that in 2023. In his final six games, he rushed for just 34 yards and scored just two touchdowns all season.
The Texans, therefore, needed a more proven commodity in Mixon, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four out of his seven seasons and was a pivotal part of the Bengals' offense in all that time.
Mixon will also provide veteran leadership on what is one of the youngest teams in the NFL, led by Rookie of the Year quarterback sensation CJ Stroud. The running back will now join Stroud and the likes of Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, making what should be one of the more exciting offenses in the AFC.
Overall, this grades out fairly high for the Bengals, as they are getting an upgrade at the position in need. Not only that, but to only give up a seventh-round pick for Mixon looks even better.
The Texans are getting Mixon toward the downslope of his career, however, coming in at Year 8. But coming off a year where he had over 1,400 yards from scrimmage, meaning he's also productive out of the backfield, should only excite Stroud and the Texans that he's still got plenty left to give. He is coming into the last year of his deal, however, and will be owed $3 million roster bonus by Monday, according to ESPN.
Bengals Grade: A-
Bengals decide to trade Joe Mixon
At first, it looked as if the Bengals came off as huge winners of this trade, but that was until it was disclosed what they accepted for Mixon. Only getting a seventh-round pick seems less than considering the type of productive back that Mixon has been, playing especially important to helping their offense under Joe Burrow the last few seasons.
It was originally thought that the Bengals would be straight up releasing Mixon, so the fact that they at least got something for him in the end is noteworthy perhaps. The biggest advantage to Mixon's departure is they gain some financial flexibility, which they sorely need.
Burrow is coming off his last season of his rookie deal, and Ja'Marr Chase is about to eat a large chunk of the cap space — not to mention figuring out what to do with Tee Higgins if they want to keep him — the Bengals are trying to find money wherever they can. By trading Mixon, they'll eat just $2.75 million in dead cap money, freeing up $6.1 million in the process.
Both teams met a need here, and in this trade, both teams graded out well.
Bengals Grade: B+