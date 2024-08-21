Gardner Minshew earned the starting quarterback spot over Aidan O'Connell for the Las Vegas Raiders, which means he'll be throwing passes to Davante Adams all season. To make things better for Minshew, Adams has returned to practice after feeling sore in previous practices and not playing in the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. It'll be important for those two to build chemistry before the season begins so things can run smoothly from here on out.

Minshew did take some time to take in the fact that he's the starting quarterback, and he's happy to be in the position, as he told reporters.

“Couldn’t be more excited. Everyone in this locker room feels how special we can be. … My role in this offense is to make good decisions – we have guys that are going to get open. I just have to get them the ball and play point guard,” Minshew said.

Gardner does have the weapons on offense that can make big plays, and if he can get them the ball, good things can happen in Las Vegas, but if things don't start well, there may be some people on the trade block, including Adams.

Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams' chemistry will be important for Raiders

The quicker that Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams can get on the same page, the better that will bode well for the Raiders. If by the trade deadline the team isn't going in the right direction, there could be some changes coming, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“It's not just because he'll get frustrated because the quarterback play isn't good, when you look at the Davante Adams contract he has no more guaranteed money after this season,” Meirov said. “Not only does he not have any guaranteed money, but the highest-paid receiver in football is Justin Jefferson at $35 million a year. When Davante Adams signed his contract, the last two years there are two inflated non-guaranteed base salaries in there.”

Meirov assumes if his contract stays the same and the Raiders don't do anything to it, there's a possibility that Adams could be on the trade block.

“If this team does start off poorly at the trade deadline in November, I think Davante Adams is going to be a trade candidate come then,” Meirov said. “There will be teams looking for receiver help, I think Davante Adams will become an attractive player if the Raiders are out of it.”

At this point in his career, all Adams wants to do is win, and if that doesn't happen he probably would want to go to a team that is playoff-ready. If the Raiders know that, then they'll put the right product on the field to win some games.