One of the more interesting positions in fantasy football is the tight end position. Some tight ends are among the top producers in the game, making them extremely valuable picks. But many don’t hold a ton of value, making it difficult to truly gauge where many should get picked on draft day.

Despite that, finding a productive tight end on draft day can be the difference between making the playoffs in your fantasy league and missing out. Having production out of the tight end spot is crucial, because many of your competitors may not be able to find a reliable tight end for much of the season.

With that in mind, it makes sense to figure out who the top fantasy tight ends are. Let’s rank the ten top fantasy football tight ends in the NFL heading into the 2022 season and see which of the top tight ends are worth taking in your drafts.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2022, ranked

10. Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki had his best season as a receiver in 2022, but his fantasy production was limited by his inability to score touchdowns. Gesicki already has a solid rapport with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, so even as new targets, such as Tyreek Hill, figure to take targets away from him, Gesicki should be able to bounce back after an odd 2021 campaign.

9. Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz isn’t the top tier tight end he once was, but it seems like he found a home with the Arizona Cardinals last season. He was one of Kyler Murray’s top targets down the stretch, and should be an important factor in the passing game to open the season. The return of DeAndre Hopkins may hurt Ertz’s value, but he figures to be a solid tight end who can be found in the middle rounds of drafts.

8. T.J Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson is clearly a talented tight end, but playing on the Detroit Lions hasn’t helped him much to begin his career. Their offense could take a step forward after a strong finish to the 2021 season, but counting on Hockenson for consistent production is going to be a risky proposition yet again in the 2022 season.

7. Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert ended up forcing Ertz off of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he will head into the 2022 season as the Eagles clear cut top tight end. The Eagles picked up more receiving targets for quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason, which may take away from Goedert’s target share, but he should be a pretty consistent tight end in 2022.

6. Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz emerged from out of nowhere to be the third most productive fantasy tight end last season. It helped that some of the top names dealt with injuries, but it also showed how reliable of an option Schultz became for quarterback Dak Prescott. With the Cowboys losing some of their top targets, Schultz should play an even more important role in their offense this upcoming season.

5. George Kittle

When George Kittle is on, he’s clearly one of the top tight ends in the league. The problem is that he has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and sometimes gets phased out of the San Francisco 49ers offense. Kittle should be a valuable safety valve for second-year quarterback Trey Lance, but Lance’s potential inconsistencies could plague Kittle’s production.

4. Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts was solid in his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, despite their offensive struggles. His fantasy output wasn’t as bright as it should have been because of Pitts’ inability to find the end zone. Pitts was a top ten tight end last season despite scoring just one touchdown, so if he can increase his touchdown tally, he should easily be a top five tight end in 2022.

3. Darren Waller

Darren Waller is a top tier receiving tight end when he’s healthy, but he struggled to stay on the field in 2021, and even when he did play, his production waned. Waller should be set for a bounce back season in the Las Vegas Raiders new and improved offense, and he could be a sneaky good option considering his down year in 2021 is fresh on people’s minds.

2. Mark Andrews

You can almost go either way with the top two tight ends heading into 2022. Mark Andrews was the top tight end last season, and he very well could be again this upcoming campaign. He will be quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, and considering the lack of other options surrounding Andrews, he could have some monster games throughout the season.

1. Travis Kelce

The problem for Andrews is that Travis Kelce is in a fairly similar situation. Kelce will be Patrick Mahomes top target in the Kansas City Chiefs offense in 2022, and that’s a scary thought considering how good he’s been playing alongside Tyreek Hill throughout his career. Now that Hill is gone, though, Kelce’s production should increase, making him the top tight end for fantasy owners in 2022.