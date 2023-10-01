Last month in September, we had a very busy month with the releases of games like Starfield, NBA 2K24, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but this month isn't letting up. Here are the top 10 new games of October 2023 that you should not miss and play immediately upon release.

Top 10 New Games of October 2023

10. Sonic Superstars

Release Date: October 17, 2023

Developed By: Arzest, Sonic Team

Published By: Sega

Platforms: PC (Steam | Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

A new 2.5D Sonic game that aims to give a new twist to an old formula. A completely 2D experience gameplay-wise, the game's thrills are amplified by the game's 3D graphics. On top of that, Sonic and friends are all playable, with Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose participating in this outing, some of whom have new powers and abilities, fittingly played in an all-new setting for this brand-new adventure. Meanwhile, Sonic and friends will be facing old adversaries with Dr. Eggman and Fang threatening the peace in the Northstar Islands with the help of Chaos Emeralds. Thankfully, Dr. Eggman and Fang aren't the only ones that can team up in this game as Sonic Superstars will allow players to invite up to three friends to play cooperatively in the game.

9. EA Sports UFC 5

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Developed By: Electronic Arts

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X

Get into the Octagon and feel the fight course through your veins. UFC 5 will give players the biggest pay-per-view experience, building on every hit and every submission move. The game features a more authentic stamina system and what Electronic Arts advertises as the most realistic damage model system that they have in a game so far. All of this is packaged in one of the most realistic-looking games ever made in the Frostbite Engine. Take on your opponents with any type of mixed martial arts school you want and make your opponents submit or knock them unconscious for the win.

8. Alan Wake II

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Developed By: Remedy Entertainment

Published By: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Alan Wake's self-inflicted nightmares continue with a fully-fledged next-gen survival horror sequel. Remedy Entertainment has always been impressive, and all early previews for Alan Wake II indicate that Alan Wake II will not be any different from Remedy's other games. In this new title, players will be able to play not only as Alan Wake but also as Saga Anderson in two parallel single-player campaigns that players can switch between the two at will at any time. Will Alan Wake finally break away from his nightmares, or will he and FBI Agent Saga Anderson be both consumed by the horrific world that the bestselling author has created?

7. Detective Pikachu Returns

Release Date: October 6, 2023

Developed By: Creatures

Published By: The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

A sequel to the first Detective Pikachu game, Detective Pikachu Returns will see the talkative and coffee-loving Pikachu solve new crimes and puzzles along with his trusted partner Tim Goodman. Investigate a string of mysteries and find out what happened to Tim's missing dad, while also investigating mysteries that have been happening around Ryme City recently.

6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch



All-new worlds in the brand new Flower Kingdom, all-new power-ups with the Wonder Flowers, and all-new adventures featuring Mario, Luigi, Toad, Toadette, Princess Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Nabbit are coming to every Nintendo Switch this October with the release of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This new game introduces a lot of new power-ups that have never been seen in any Mario game, with fantastic effects such as turning Mario into a variety of creatures when consuming the Wonder Flower, a new item in the game. Not only that, the world around Mario also transforms when these Wonder Flowers are activated, leading to some of the most unusual, most surreal, but definitely eye-catching levels in the history of the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

5. Total War Pharaoh

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Developed By: Creative Assembly

Published By: Sega

Platforms: PC

Total War returns to its historical roots, panning the map to Africa to one of history's most important ages: the Age of Pharaohs. Play as one of eight faction leaders in the game and stake your claim as the next Pharaoh, or conquer the collapsing kingdom of Egypt from neighboring powers in Canaan and Anatolia using the internal turmoil to your advantage. The game will feature the most dramatic weather effects in Total War history, as well as the new campaign customization settings, Total War Pharaoh is both a step back (in terms of scale) and a step forward (in terms of features) for the Total War franchise.

4. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Release Date: October 24, 2023

Developed By: Free Range Games

Published By: North Beach Games

Platforms: PC, PS5

Lord Gimli Lockbearer has made the summons, and you, along with three other dwarves, answer the call for adventure. After centuries of disuse, Lord Gimli has decided that it is finally time for dwarves to retake Moria and return it to its former glory – orcs and other evils be damned. Take on the challenge of building camps and exploring the bountiful lands of Moria in this procedurally-generated world, exploring through mines and dungeons, setting up bases, crafting tools, and uncovering magical artifacts and weapons. With inspiration from games like Deep Rock Galactic and Valheim, players can party up with their friends and play together in this unique survival experience set in Middle-Earth.

3. Forza Motorsport

Release Date: October 10, 2023

Developed By: Turn 10 Studios

Published By: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X

A soft reboot of the motorsport side-series of the Forza franchise arrives as a full-fledged next-gen racing experience in Forza Motorsport. Collect and compete using one of the game's 500 vehicles, and out-customize your kit to make the ultimate car. Race through some of the world's most iconic tracks either against AI or other players in the game's online multiplayer matches, and prove that you're the ultimate racer. As usual, Forza features some of the most realistic-looking graphics in the industry, complete with the most genuine simulation experiences that one could imagine in a video game.

2. Assassin's Creed Mirage

Release Date: October 5, 2023

Developed By: Ubisoft

Published By: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC (Epic Games Store | Ubisoft Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Ubisoft goes back to its roots and puts its focus on Assassin's Creed's three core pillars: stealth, parkour, and assassination. Assassin's Creed Mirage continues the Isu story of the past games while also taking players back to the nascent days of Assassin's Creed: a more narrative focused with a more streamlined campaign, paired with a skill-based progression system built around tools and abilities instead of stat-padded equipment and RPG numbers. Assassin's Creed Mirage follows the origin story of Basim, the mentor of Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, exploring his early days as an apprentice of the Assassin's Brotherhood and delving into his motivations for his future actions in the series. Assassin's Creed Mirage aims to win old players back with a beautiful rendition of 9th-century Baghdad at the peak of the Islamic Abbasid Caliphate's power.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Last month, we had the Xbox's most anticipated release of the year with Starfield. Just a month after, Sony's own came out in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the next-gen sequel of the console seller that was Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Following up directly on the Miles Morales stand-alone expansion for the first game, Spider-Man 2 now lets players swing around Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan as either Miles or Peter, with Peter now possessing the Symbiote Suit and Miles still filling in the big shoes of Spider-Man. For more information on this title, check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date article.

And that's it for our list of the Top 10 New Games of October 2023.