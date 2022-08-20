Fantasy football is one of the best parts of the NFL season. Fantasy owners will actively stay engaged with games from all around the league because of their investment in their fantasy teams, and it’s a big reason why the NFL is as popular as it is.

Fantasy football is much different than the actual game, though. Whereas quarterbacks are the hot commodity in the NFL, running backs and wide receivers are all the jazz in fantasy leagues. Since you will need at least two starters at both positions, it becomes much more important to select good players at these position groups early in the draft.

We’ve already looked at the top 15 running backs heading into the 2022 draft, so it feels like a good time to look at the top fantasy football wide receivers as many fantasy owners prepare for their drafts. So let’s pick out the 15 best wide receivers for fantasy owners to draft in the 2022 season.

Top 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2022, ranked

15. Terry McLaurin

Despite being stuck with subpar quarterbacks throughout the first three seasons of his career, Terry McLaurin has quietly emerged as one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. He took a bit of a step back in 2021, but with Carson Wentz under center for the Washington Commanders in 2022, McLaurin should find more consistency, especially considering he is clearly Wentz’s top target.

14. Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of talented wide receivers, but Diontae Johnson is the best of the bunch. The Steelers murky quarterback situation limits Johnson’s fantasy value, but he put together the best season of his career in 2021 with a limited Ben Roethlisberger throwing him passes. Johnson should continue to see a high volume of targets this season, no matter who Pittsburgh’s quarterback is.

13. DJ Moore

DJ Moore is another wide receiver who has managed to be very productive despite not getting much help from his quarterback. Moore has surpassed 1100 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons, and should see an improvement from his quarterback with Baker Mayfield under center. If Mayfield and Moore can get on the same page, Moore could be a sneaky good WR2 pick.

12. A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown was part of a massive trade this offseason that will see him join the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Brown flourished as Ryan Tannehill’s top target during his time with the Tennessee Titans, and he should be Jalen Hurts top target in Philly. The Eagles offense can be a bit messy at times, but Brown should be set for a productive first season in Philadelphia.

11. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is wildly underrated, thanks in part to the emergence of Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins quietly built off a solid rookie season in 2021 to eclipse 1000 yards, while also scoring six touchdowns. With the Cincinnati Bengals finding their rhythm in the playoffs last season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Higgins improve on his numbers from last season in 2022.

10. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is coming off yet another season where he finished among the top ten wide receivers in the league. But a trade to the Miami Dolphins, which will see him go from catching passes from Patrick Mahomes to catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa, decreases his value. Hill should remain productive, but counting on him to replicate his production from Kansas City in Miami is risky business.

9. Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen has been about as consistent as they come at wide receiver over the past five seasons. He’s a monster in PPR leagues, where he’s Justin Herbert’s favorite target, and he always seems to find his way to the end zone as well. The emergence of Mike Williams may take away from his value a bit, but Allen is a very safe option at wide receiver in 2022.

8. Mike Evans

Speaking of consistency, Mike Evans is another very safe option at wide receiver. He’s had at least 1000 yards receiving in every season since he entered the NFL back in 2014. His value has improved ever since Tom Brady took over as Tampa’s quarterback, and he should continue to dominate as Brady’s top target this upcoming season.

7. CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb became Dak Prescott’s favorite target last season, and with Amari Cooper officially out of the picture now, he is the Dallas Cowboys number one receiver heading into 2022. Lamb should benefit from an increase in targets coming his way this season, and could be set to take the next step forward in a potent Cowboys offense.

6. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has been very nearly unstoppable throughout his first two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He’s quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite target, and there’s enough playmakers around him where he can get open pretty much anytime he wants. Diggs seems set for another productive season in 2022 with him and Allen leading the Bills offense.

5. Deebo Samuel

After a brief contract dispute, Deebo Samuel is back for the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel brokeout as a wide receiver/running back hybrid last season, and quickly became one of the best fantasy options at wide receiver. Samuel is reportedly a bit wary of playing as both a running back and wide receiver, and he will have a new quarterback in Trey Lance under center, so expect a bit of regression from him in 2022.

4. Davante Adams

Davante Adams has gone from a solid top wide receiver to one of the best in the NFL over the past two seasons. He will be making a big change in 2022, though, as he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr is a step down from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but Adams still figures to be Carr’s top target, and should continue to be a top five wideout this season.

3. Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase had one of the best rookie seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history last season. And given all the success the Bengals had last season, Chase seems bound to improve in 2022. He’s clearly Joe Burrow’s favorite target, and that connection should help Chase remain a top five wide receiver for a long time.

2. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson has taken the NFL by storm over the first two seasons of his career, and he seems likely to continue to improve. The Minnesota Vikings offense is deadly, and Jefferson is easily the team’s biggest weapon. He’s already Kirk Cousins’ favorite target, and even Adam Thielen, who probably is a 1000 yard receiver if he’s healthy, isn’t going to steal the spotlight from Jefferson here.

1. Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp came from out of nowhere to put together one of the best receiving seasons in NFL history. He immediately formed a connection with new quarterback Matthew Stafford, and there’s no reason to believe that it won’t work again in 2022. Until anyone proves otherwise, Kupp is leading the top fantasy football wide receivers list heading into the 2022 fantasy football season.