Top 3 Nintendo Characters We Want to See in a Movie Next

Published November 14, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

You’ve probably seen Sonic the Hedgehog appear on the big screen and we have the new Super Mario Bros. coming out sometime in the future. These Nintendo superstars have more than deserved their big screen debut but who should be next? What are the next Nintendo movies that should come out? There are a lot of options to choose from but here are some of the characters that are also as deserving as much as our favorite speedster and plumber.

First on this list is the mysterious and renowned bounty hunter from the F-Zero game, Captain Falcon. Having sold over 5.8 million copies of the game, the driver of the Blue Falcon is one of the most recognizable and well-received Nintendo characters. His appearance in the Super Smash Brothers franchise increased his popularity and was received well by the fans of the popular fighting game. Imagine hearing the line of “FALCON PUNCH” and “SHOW ME YOUR MOVES” with fast cars, hard-hitting action, and great storytelling on the big screen. An absolute sure hit.

Next up is the Power Suit wearing galactic bounty hunter from the Metroid franchise, Samus Aran. One of the more popular Nintendo characters that has sold over 20M copies of the game. This directed-energy weapons and missiles wielder was awarded as the top one of the list of top ten women of gaming in 2006 and top three in 2007. If fans were to vote who they think should be the first female Nintendo protagonist to be on the big screen, Samus would definitely be one of the top choices.

Lastly, who would ever forget our favorite pink, round, enemy and item-inhaling protagonist, Kirby. With over 30 games and over 47 million copies sold, Kirby has to be considered by the big ups of Nintendo to have its own movie. Imagine an adventure set in Dream Land fighting against his rivals King Dedede and Meta Knight, fans old and new are bound to be attracted to see the mighty adventures of Kirby.

How about you? Which characters do you think should star in an upcoming Nintendo movie?