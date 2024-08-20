The long wait is over! (Well, almost). Fantasy football is back, and in just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL season will begin. Hope and optimism are in the air as every fantasy football manager believes this could be their year.

One of the trickiest positions to evaluate every year is the quarterback slot. Far too often, managers jump the gun and select a quarterback in the draft's early rounds. Often, the drop-off from the top QBs to the middle-of-the-pack signal-callers is minuscule — which provides significant value to managers who (wisely) wait until the middle and later rounds of their draft to take a quarterback.

For those savvy managers, these are the top 5 fantasy football sleepers at quarterback in 2024.

1) Caleb Williams (Bears)

Many NFL analysts have looked foolish after reading too much into preseason performances. But it is tough to overlook some of the throws Caleb Williams made in the Chicago Bears' first two exhibition contests while also proving to be a threat with his legs.

Williams joins a Bears team with a strong running game and a fantastic trio of receivers in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. The pieces are in place for a fantastic rookie season for the number-one overall pick and a great fantasy football showing.

2) Geno Smith (Seahawks)

When the Seattle Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson in March of 2022, Geno Smith received his first shot as a regular starting QB in eight years. He responded with 4,200 yards, 30 touchdowns, and the league's highest completion percentage — earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The 2023 season was not as fruitful for the veteran. Smith had just nine touchdowns through his first eight games and finished with a modest total of 20 TDs in 15 contests. Still, fantasy owners will have reason for optimism in 2024. Smith missed two contests with injury, as did star running back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks slinger also finished the season strongly, posting a passer rating of 104.6 over his last three games after returning to the lineup while averaging 18.2 fantasy points per game during this stretch.

A return to his 2022 form is a bit optimistic, but Geno Smith is a fantasy football sleeper with QB1 upside in 2024.

3) Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels is another rookie QB with a high upside thanks to his rushing ability. The LSU product has demonstrated his promise already in the preseason, albeit in a small sample size. In just three preseason drives, Daniels has led the Washington Commanders to a pair of field goal attempts and a touchdown — which he scored with his legs.

With a great receiving duo in Terry Mclaurin and Jahan Dotson, plus the solid running back combo of Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler, Jayden Daniels has no shortage of weapons around him. The wins might not come for Washington this year, but Jayden Daniels has the potential to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback.

4) Bryce Young (Panthers)

Bryce Young's rookie season could not have gone much worse. The Carolina Panthers quarterback started 16 games, finishing with a 73.7 passer rating, 11 touchdowns, and 10 picks. He finished 23rd in fantasy points among QBs despite being one of 15 quarterbacks to start at least 16 games. This included just five games where he surpassed 10 fantasy points.

How big of a jump can the Panthers expect from young in year two? Adding former Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson (nearly 900 yards per season over five years) and rookie speedster Xavier Legette from South Carolina give Young much-needed weapons in the passing game. The signings of guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis — starters with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks, respectively — plus Green Bay Packers tackle Josh Nijman should shore up an offensive line that allowed the second-most sacks in the league last season.

Don't expect huge numbers from Bryce Young, but he is a sleeper candidate with the potential for a breakout sophomore season.

5) Matthew Stafford (Rams)

After missing eight contests in 2022, 2023 was a return to form for Matthew Stafford — if only for a late-season flourish that resurrected an uncharacteristically poor start. Injuries ravaged the Los Angeles offense for the first two-plus months of the year. Stafford missed a pair of games, star running back Kyren Williams sat out five contests, and, most importantly, Cooper Kupp did not play the season's first four games.

Through nine games, Stafford had nine TDs and eight picks. From Week 12 onward (coinciding with Williams' return), the veteran QB had 15 touchdowns in six contests, averaging better than 20 fantasy points per contest. Matching that finish is a tall ask, but if the Los Angeles offense can stay healthy, Stafford is a dependable 18 fantasy points per game guy — putting him in QB1 consideration for fantasy football.