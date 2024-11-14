When thinking about NFL players, speed, strength, and agility usually come to mind. However, height is another physical attribute that scouts also consider. While it's not an essential factor for most positions, that hasn't stopped teams from taking a chance on players who tower over everyone else.

For context, the average height of an NFL player is around 6 feet 2 inches. The five tallest players in NFL history? Not even close. Let’s take a closer look at the five tallest players ever to put on an NFL jersey.

5. Caleb Jones – 6'9″

At five is Caleb Jones, a 6-foot-9-inch offensive lineman. Jones wasn’t as successful as some of the other towering athletes on this list, but his size alone made him an interesting prospect. He played for the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in 2022, mostly spending time on the practice squad. He last played on an NFL team with the New England Patriots when he was signed to their practice squad on September 3, 2024.

4. Dan Skipper – 6'9 or 6'10”

Next is Dan Skipper, whose height changes depending on the source. Some list him at 6-foot-9, while others have him standing at 6-foot-10. Regardless, Skipper is undeniably one of the tallest men to ever play in the NFL. As an offensive tackle, Skipper has played for several teams since entering the league in 2017, including the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Though his career hasn’t been one of a star player, he has carved out a role as a reliable backup offensive tackle, and at one point, was used by the Lions as a wide receiver.

3. Morris Stroud – 6'10”

Unlike Skipper, there were no debates surrounding Morris Stroud's height. Standing a legitimate 6-foot-10, Stroud played as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1969 to 1974. What makes Stroud's story even more fascinating is the fact that he had never played football in college. However, the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft, hoping his height would be an asset in blocking field goals. That was the plan, but the Chiefs thought of an interesting approach.

Instead of lining up with other linemen to block a field goal, Stroud would stand directly in front of the goalposts and attempt to swat the ball down as it came through the uprights. In basketball terms, think about it as a legal way of goaltending. It didn't take long for the NFL to ban teams from doing this, creating what is now known as the Stroud Rule. While Stroud didn’t have an illustrious career, his influence on the game’s rules is still felt today.

2. Matthew O’Donnell – 6'11”

Standing at 6 feet 11 inches, O’Donnell’s story is also a bit unconventional. Though he was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, he only made it to their practice squad and never appeared in a regular-season game. Due to his extraordinary height, O’Donnell had offers from NBA teams but chose football instead.

While his NFL career didn’t take off, he had a solid run in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Edmonton Elks. He had two separate stints with the team, one from 2012 to 2014. Then, played with them again from 2015 to 2021.

1. Richard Sligh – 7'0″

The tallest player to ever set foot on an NFL field was Richard Sligh. As the only NFL player to officially measure 7 feet tall, Sligh played just one season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1967 and played in only eight games.