With Jimmy Butler growing unhappy in Miami, it looks like an era in South Beach is coming to an end. Butler was the focal point for the Miami Heat, leading them to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. Although the era saw Butler and crew exceed expectations, none of the Finals appearances resulted in a championship ring.

Given that the Heat are looking to move on from Butler, there's no doubt that the team is pressing the rebuild button. Fortunately, the rise of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro should open up a bright future, the team needs to maximize its current assets including Butler to cushion the rebuilding process. For this piece, let's take a look at the three top Heat trade targets in the 2024-25 season.

There's no doubt that LaMelo Ball is having the best season of his NBA career. He is currently averaging a career-high 29.9 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. And at only 23 years old, he certainly fits the Heat's rebuilding plans, should they move on from Butler. With the way Ball has been playing, he's proving to be an electrifying player who can help the Heat usher in a new era.

Ball is expected to rake in $35 million for the 2024-25 season. Throw in an injured Grant Williams ($12 million) and the Hornets would finally land a major superstar in Butler for the first time in a long while. On the other hand, the Heat will add another major piece to their promising core, which already has Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

In terms of fit, Ball should provide more offensive firepower and playmaking to the table. But more importantly, the idea of him running pick-and-rolls with an elite big man like Adebayo should excite some Heat fans. Given that the former NBA Rookie of the Year has been a walking highlight reel in Charlotte, bringing his talent to Miami should be a win-win situation.

The Heat are looking for young players to guide them into the future. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are looking for another major star to pair with Stephen Curry to maximize his closing window. This makes a trade between the Heat and the Warriors mutually beneficial. The Warriors have a bevy of young assets and tradeable contracts, including Jonathan Kuminga.

As the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors had high hopes for Kuminga to finally take the leap this year. While he's averaging a career-best 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, the Warriors didn't sign him into an extension. Add in a major ankle sprain, and Kuminga becomes a viable trade target for the Heat. The one-time NBA champion is expected to make $7.6 million this year. It's certainly an affordable price for the Heat, but the Warriors would probably want to make a run for Butler. As a result, the Heat will undoubtedly demand the Warriors' first-round picks and other young assets.

Nonetheless, a fresh start with Miami should raise Kuminga's ceiling, given that the team also has to address their frontcourt woes. But more importantly, the Heat are no strangers to developing young players, just take a look at Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware. Should the injured Warriors forward land in South Beach, Heat fans should feel at ease with the team's building blocks for the future.

Jimmy Butler has already expressed his desire to play elsewhere. But among the contenders, rumors point to Phoenix, allowing the disgruntled Heat star to possibly team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Although the Suns are showing signs of interest, the situation is quite tricky to pull off. To land Butler, the team will have to give up their third star in Bradley Beal to match the former's salary. However, it's worth noting that Beal has to waive his no-trade clause for Phoenix to get any deal done.

It doesn't look like the Suns guard intends to do so, according to ESPN, even with his reduced role for the past two games. Beal has yet to replicate his brilliance from his Wizards days in Phoenix, averaging only 18.1 points per game. Although it makes sense given that he's the third option behind KD and Booker, his diminishing role and production could convince him to waive his no-trade clause. Playing in Miami should allow him to play a larger role.

Adding a star like Beal should ease the transition of handing the keys of the franchise to Herro and Adebayo. In addition to this, he's still an All-Star caliber veteran who should come in handy, when he gets going offensively. At 31 years old, Beal still has plenty of gas left in the tank to make an impact for a young up-and-coming team. But more importantly, the three-time NBA All-Star should also help fill Butler's impending void.