Torrey Craig and his rumored girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, have been hot topics ever since they debuted their relationship. Craig's ex, Olivia Davis, went viral for her latest podcast episode, “3 Girls, 1 Kitchen,” where the social media personality and her co-hosts, Lana Rhoades, and Alexa Adams, implied that the rapper was not his “type.”

Davis, a white woman with blonde hair, agreed with Rhoades and Adams that she believed Craig wasn't really into her because he likes “blonde” white women who “look similar” to her.

“Where do I start?” Davis began in the episode as she mispronounced Megan’s name. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?”

Even though Davis brought Megan up on the show, she claimed that she was not upset that he was dating someone new, especially due to her success in the music industry.

“I can’t even get mad, though, ‘cause it’s like, d*mn, that’s kind of a flex,” Davis said.

“I just wonder what his type is,” Rhoades asked, adding that, his exes “looked similar” to Davis and Adams who are both white women with blonde hair.

Davis agreed with Rhoades and adding that she believed that men are interested in “pretty girls.” However, Rhoades indicated that Megan was not attractive enough to date Craig. Following the clip going viral, the “Hotties” — Megan's fanbase — flooded the comments defending the Grammy-winning artist.

“Acting like you don’t know who she is when no one knows who you are is insane,” one YouTube user commented on the podcast video.

“Just say you thought his type was white and go,” one user on Instagram said underneath the podcast's post. “Not sure why you thought that bs when it comes to MEGAN THEE STALLION look at her and bffr.”

“His type is his type and you know exactly what her name is. That’s why you bringing her up,” another Instagram user wrote.

This controversy follows last week's claim that the Chicago Bulls player was cheating on Megan with an OnlyFans model named Jasmine Elizabeth who exposed alleged text messages between her and Craig. The NBA player has since denied the messages. Megan has not responded to either incident.