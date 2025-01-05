Torrey Craig is clearing the air. The Chicago Bulls small forward is denying cheating on his girlfriend, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with an Instagram model.

Craig took to his Instagram Story to seemingly clap back at the allegations writing, “Ain [sic] no way ppl want clout that bad [3x laughing crying emoji].”

Following his Instagram Story post, he shared a video of a woman showing how to make fake DMs, seemingly claiming that the messages the Instagram model has circulating the internet are false.

One of the messages that the Instagram model posted on her page reads, “I have a question for you. You gonna let me come to one of your games? I’m not tryna be seen, just wanna see you & head out lol.”

In other parts of the messages, there were sexual inuedos and advances for him looking like he wanted to meet up with the Instagram model.

Prior to the alleged text messages exhanged between Craig and the Instagram model, she was seen supporting the Bulls player at a home game when she dressed in baggy jeans, a crop top and a fur coat. She styled her outfit with a New York Yankees hat, Timbaland boots and an oversized white Yves Saint Laurent fur bag.

Megan has not responded to the rumors. The “Savage” rapper previously romantically linked to rappers Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, Moneybagg Yo and soccer star Romelu Lukaku. As for Craig, he was previously in a relationship with reality star Nicole Zavala and they have one child together.

While the rumors surrounding the relationship have yet to be debunked by the rapper, this is unfortunately not the first time the Grammy-winner has dealt with an infidelity in her relationship. When she was dating Pardi, she accused the rapper of cheating on him on the song “Cobra.”

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin'/Gettin' his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleeping,” she rapped.

Pardi followed up with a diss track of his own called “Thee Person.”