Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has addressed speculation surrounding his future at the club, revealing his intention to stay at Tottenham and dismissing rumors of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The South Korean international, who has had a somewhat underwhelming season, expressed his commitment to the Premier League and his desire to continue playing for Spurs.

Son's goal-scoring output this season has been lower than in previous campaigns, with the 30-year-old finding the back of the net 14 times in 46 appearances. This marks his lowest goal tally in a domestic season since joining Tottenham in 2015. Despite this, Son remains determined to make a significant impact in the Premier League and expressed his focus on playing more for Tottenham.

Responding to recent speculation about a potential departure, Son addressed the matter in a statement: “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favorite league, is important. I want to play more for Tottenham.”

The statement from Son Heung-min comes amid ongoing rumors surrounding his teammate Harry Kane, who has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. With Son's confirmation of his commitment to Tottenham, it provides some reassurance to the club and its fans amid the potential departure of their star striker.

Son's loyalty and determination to continue his journey with Tottenham will be welcomed by supporters, as he has established himself as an integral part of the team over the years. As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur to see how they navigate the challenges and potential changes within their squad, with Son's decision to stay providing a positive sign for the club's future.