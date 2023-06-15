Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has expressed the desire to play for Real Madrid. The Brazil international has experienced a disastrous first season at North London.

According to the comments shared by the Madrid Zone, Richarlison said, “Real Madrid? Of course, every player wants to play for Real Madrid, and it's the biggest club in the world. But I have a club and a contract.”

Whether Real Madrid is interested in signing the player remains to be answered. However, Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed working with him during their time at Everton. The Brazil international hasn't been the same player that was scoring goals for fun at Goodison Park.

With the departure of Eden Hazard and the uncertain future of Vinicius Jr., the Los Blancos won't be against the welcome of the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton for £60m but never got a consistent run of games under former manager Antonio Conte. The Sports Mole Writers' Awards declared him the worst signing of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

In the 2022/23 season, Richarlison started just 12 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur. He scored only one Premier League goal for the North London club in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

The Brazil International has endured a frustrating time with Tottenham Hotspur. He has had the reputation of being booked thrice for taking his shirt off after scoring. However, two of the three goals were turned down by VAR. Will his fate change with Spurs, or has he already played his last game for the club? The player, his current club, and Real Madrid will only answer this question.