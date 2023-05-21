South Korean forward Son Heung Min has hinted about a potential departure from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has had a dim season at the North London club and could leave in the upcoming transfer window. Son has made 46 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring 14 goals. It is the lowest tally he has had in the domestic campaign since his debut season with Spurs in 2015/16.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Son said, “I’m always grateful to Tottenham fans. I feel it every moment, every week, every game; a simple thank you is not enough to express my gratitude. Thank you always for supporting a lacking player like me this season”.

Tottenham Hotspur are already set to see the departure of Lucas Moura at the end of the season. Moreover, there are also strong links of Harry Kane with Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. If Son also leaves the club, we could see a different frontline at Tottenham next season.

Son and Kane created one of the most iconic duos in the Premier League. Their combination was fundamental to their consistency under Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte. With Kane and Moura likely to leave, Tottenham would try their best to keep the South Korean for at least one more season.

However, considering the fact that Tottenham are not competing for trophies and are guaranteed to miss out on the Champions League next season, Son could also prove to be a significant exit from the North London club this summer.