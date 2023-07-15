Harry Kane, the star striker for Tottenham Hotspur, has been included in the club's pre-season tour squad, signaling his commitment to the team despite ongoing transfer rumors, reported by goal.com. However, there is a notable absence in the squad, as goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris has been left out in order to explore potential transfer opportunities.

Kane's inclusion in the squad comes amid interest from Bayern Munich, who are in search of a top-class striker. The German giants have reportedly made an official bid for the Englishman, but Tottenham has rejected the offer, emphasizing their reluctance to part ways with their talismanic forward. As a result, Kane's future at the club remains uncertain, and the Bayern Munich links continue to fuel speculation.

On the other hand, Lloris has made it clear that he desires a fresh challenge elsewhere. With Tottenham's permission, the goalkeeper has been given the opportunity to explore potential transfer options. This decision comes as no surprise, as Lloris has expressed his intention to seek new opportunities, indicating that his time at Tottenham may be coming to an end.

Tottenham's pre-season campaign kicks off with a match against West Ham United, the winners of the Conference League, on the 18th of July. The inclusion of Kane in the squad suggests that, for now, the club's top goalscorer is focused on his preparations with the team, despite the transfer speculation surrounding him. The absence of Lloris, however, indicates that his departure from Tottenham is imminent as he looks to embark on a new chapter in his career.

As the pre-season progresses, all eyes will be on the developments surrounding Harry Kane and Lloris, two key figures at Tottenham. Fans will be eager to see how the situation unfolds and whether any significant changes will occur within the squad ahead of the upcoming season.