Tottenham Hotspur is pulling out all the stops in a desperate attempt to keep their star striker, Harry Kane, amidst interest from Bayern Munich and PSG, reported by goal.com. The club has reportedly offered Kane a post-retirement role as part of their efforts to convince him to stay.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham has made a substantial offer to Kane, including a weekly wage of £400,000 ($525,000). Additionally, they have presented him with the opportunity to have a role within the club once his playing career comes to an end. The hope is that this offer will not only entice Kane to remain at Tottenham but also provide him with a potential pathway into coaching or other roles within the organization.

Kane's current contract with Spurs expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, and his future has been the subject of intense speculation. Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have expressed interest in acquiring the prolific striker. Bayern has reportedly made two bids for Kane, while PSG has engaged in talks with Tottenham regarding a potential transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has set an asking price of £120 million ($157 million) for Kane, but so far, no club has met that valuation. Despite the interest from European giants, Spurs remain hopeful that Kane will choose to stay at the club, where he has been a vital player for many seasons.

Kane is expected to be involved in Tottenham's pre-season preparations, with the team set to face West Ham in Australia in the coming weeks. The outcome of the discussions and negotiations surrounding Harry Kane's future will shape not only Tottenham's attacking options but also the landscape of European football.