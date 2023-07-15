Bayern Munich is exploring alternative options in their pursuit of a striker this summer, with Manchester City‘s Julian Alvarez emerging as a potential target, reported by goal.com. While their primary focus remains on securing the services of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, the German champions are considering Alvarez as an alternative if a deal for Kane fails to materialize.

Bayern Munich has already made two offers to Tottenham for Kane and held discussions with club chairman Daniel Levy. The English captain is their top priority signing, but negotiations have proven to be challenging. In the event that a deal cannot be reached or if Kane joins Bayern Munich when his contract expires in 2024, the club has identified Julian Alvarez as a viable option on loan from Manchester City, according to reports from Sky Sports.

Alvarez had an outstanding 2022-23 campaign, winning the treble with Manchester City and the World Cup with Argentina. In his debut season with City, the Argentine forward made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

While Bayern Munich remains the front-runner to secure Harry Kane's signature, they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who have recently entered the race to sign the prolific English striker.

In addition to Alvarez, Bayern Munich has also shortlisted Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug as potential options to bolster their attacking options.

As the transfer window progresses, Bayern Munich will continue their negotiations with Tottenham and keep a close eye on alternative targets, including Julian Alvarez, as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.