Two teams looking to break losing streaks face off as Tottenham faces Leicester. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Tottenham-Leicester prediction and pick.

Tottenham comes into the game at 7-3-12 on the year, which places them in 15th place. They are just eight points ahead of Ipswich Town to avoid relegation. They have struggled as of late, going without a win in their last six EPL fixtures, and having just one draw in the process. In their last game, they fell to Everton 3-2.

Meanwhile, Leicester City comes into the game at 3-5-14 on the year, which places them in 19th place. They are just two points behind Wolverhampton to escape from the relegation zone in the Premier League. They have also struggled as of late, losing seven straight fixtures in Premier League play. Further, they have scored just one goal in their last four games in the Premier League.

These two teams played earlier this year. It was the opening to the season. Tottenham scored first, but Jamie Vardy would tie the game for Leicester in the second half, and the game would finish as a 1-1 draw.

Here are the Tottenham-Leicester Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Leicester Odds

Tottenham: -220

Leicester: +490

Draw: +420

Over 3.5 goals: -122

Under 3.5 goals: +100

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Leicester

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored well this year. In Premier League play, Tottenham has scored 2.05 goals per game in Premier League play this year. Further, Tottenham has scored goals in 18 of 22 fixtures this year. Tottenham also scored better at home this year. They have scored 26 goals in 11 home fixtures, scoring in ten of the 11 games.

Tottenham has been led by James Maddison this year. Maddison has scored eight goals this year on 4.9 expected goals. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke has scored seven goals while adding three assists this year. Further, Brennan Johnson has scored seven times this year with two assists. Son Heung-min has scored six goals while having six assists this year. Finally, Dejan Kulusevski has scored six goals and four assists this year.

Tottenham has struggled some on defense. They have allowed 35 goals in 22 fixtures in Premier League play this year. That is good for conceding 1.59 goals per game. Further, they have been worse at home, giving up 1.91 goals per game at home this year.

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 23 goals in 22 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.05 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 16 of 22 fixtures this year. Leicester is scoring better on the road this year, scoring 1.2 goals per game, and scoring in eight of ten road fixtures this year.

The main scoring threat for Leicester City is Jamie Vardy. Vardy has scored six goals on an expected 7.3 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals while adding two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored four times this year on an expected 2.6. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists and has one of the highest pass completion percentages on the team.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 48 goals in 22 fixtures this year. They have allowed 27 goals on the road this year, good for 2.7 goals per game this year.

Final Tottenham-Leicester Prediction & Pick

These two teams played to a 1-1 draw to start the year. Tottenham would go on to win three of the next five, while Leicester would have two draws and three losses after their draw with Tottenham. Still, Leicester has not been able to pull off many upsets this year. They have a win over Southampton, the only team lower on the table than them. The other two are against West Ham and Bournemouth. Only Bournemouth is in the upper half of the table currently.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has struggled on defense. In their last six games, they have conceded 16 goals. Still, they are scoring well. They have scored nine goals in their last six games. Leicester is not scoring well but should be able to find one goal against a Tottenham team that has given up goals in nine of their last ten games. As long as Leicester can score once, the over should cover with ease.

Final Tottenham-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-122)