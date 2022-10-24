Touhou LostWord Dev Letter #17 Recap

Touhou LostWord Global just concluded its seventeenth dev letter. Read on to find out more about the new units and content coming to the game.

New Halloween Event

On October 27, a new Halloween event entitled Gensokyo of the Dead will come to the game. This new zombie doctor-themed event comes with costumes for L1 Remilia Scarlet, L1 Soga no Tojiko, L1 Eirin Yagokoro, and L1 Yoshika Miyako. The rare point shop for this event will also come with a Relic Paper Disk that costs 100 rare event points, so be sure to grind the event if you wish to pick one up!

The event will run from October 27 to November 11. The event extra story will be available on November 4. Aside from that, from October 29 to 31, there will be a limited mini-event where players must clear the final quest of the main event story on Lunatic difficulty 100 times. All participants in this mini-event will receive 5 Seal Crystals. In addition, 100 random players who enter this mini-event will receive 50 Fortune Dust, 25 players will receive a Divine Paper Doll, and 5 players will receive an Epic Paper Doll. The random winners of these rewards will be announced early in November.

There will be another new event by November 11, although the details of that one are currently unknown.

New Units, Banners, and Prayer Updates

From November 4 to November 11, a new banner will be introduced to the game. This banner, entitled “Shimmering Swimmer and Shadow Shifter,” will introduce L1 Wakasagihime and L1 Kagerou Imaizumi as playable units in the global version of the game. The banner will include a standard version and an Ascending Step Up version and features a rate-up on the two units. The in-game store will also carry new costumes for these characters once they are added to the game. After this banner ends, both Wakasagihime and Kagerou will join the Standard Prayer pool.

From October 30 to November 11, there will be an Ultra Festival Collection banner. There will be Ultra Festival banners rotating every 48 hours, and each Ultra Festival will have an Ascending Step Up. The limited units for this Ultra Festival banner will include R2 Yuyuko Saigyouji, B3 Reisen Udongein Inaba, B3 Youmu Konpaku, B3 Sagume Kishin, B3 Reimu Hakurei, and R8 Youmu Konpaku. The gacha will also include shared Exchange Points, so you can roll on every banner and pick up the unit you want before the banner ends.

Apart from these new characters joining the game, the Standard Prayer pool will be updated on October 27. It will now include L1 Watatsuki no Yorihime, L1 Kanako Yasaka, L1 Kyouko Kasodani, L1 Kisume, L1 Raiko Horikawa, and L1 Sumireko Usami. The Exchange Ema pool will also be updated to include the latter four units. If you have not used your Exchange Ema yet, now might be a good time to pick up the unit you want!

Lastly, the game will introduce two new limited units: S2 Satori Komeiji (Ultra Festival) and F1 Koishi Komeiji (Epic). S2 Satori is a Heal unit that can remove seals from your party, nullify burn anomalies, heal and restore party barriers, and party attack using Graze and Boost. F1 Koishi Komeiji, on the other hand, is a Technical unit that gains defensive benefits from barrier anomalies and possesses a large number of Barrier Breaks with her Bullets. Both limited units will have their own respective banners from October 27 to November 11. Do note that F1 Koishi is an Epic unit; as such, you will not be able to use Exchange Points to get her. As for S2 Satori, you can use 250 Exchange Points to get her before her banner ends.

Challenge Content

The Scarlet Devil Tower is receiving an update. On October 27, Floor 190 will be added to the game, but its translation will not be included right away. Afterward, Floor 200 will be added to the game on November 4, and both floors 190 and 200 will receive their translations on that date.

There will also be an S2 Satori EX Boss Fight running from October 27 to November 11. This stage will include random drops of a new limited Story Card called “Little Sister and Sweets”, which buffs a Spell Card’s Wood power and Laser Bullet power upon use.

Quality of Life Update

The game will introduce a new Multi Skip feature for the Fantasy Rebirth stages on October 27. Players who get all the stars in a particular stage on Lunatic difficulty will be able to use the feature and get that stage’s rewards at the cost of some Spirit Power. Players will also be able to select multiple stages at once, making the feature very convenient if you own multiple units that have Fantasy Rebirth upgrades.

Other Campaigns

The Hakurei Shrine Reitaisai Login Bonus is currently ongoing until November 16. Players who log in for 7 days will receive 5 free copies of the “9th Hakurei Shrine Fall Reitaisai” Story Card along with some coins and Seal Crystals.

There will be a Discord Join Campaign that will run from October 27 to December 9. Players who join the Touhou LostWord Global official Discord through the in-game button will receive 5 Seal Crystals, and all players will receive a free Exchange Ema once the Discord reaches 50,000 members.

There will also be a Fumo giveaway as part of the 2 Million Downloads celebration. This giveaway will run until October 31. Check Touhou LostWord’s official Twitter account for more information about how to join that giveaway.

As part of the 1.5th Anniversary countdown, there will be a login bonus running from November 4 to November 11. Players who log in within this period will receive an increasing number of Seal Crystals per day. In addition to this, from October 28 to November 11, players can receive 10 Free Prayers (up to 100), which can be used to roll for F1 Koishi.

Lastly, there will be an Everyone Wins campaign from November 4 to December 24. Players who clear the Prologue and log in to the game for 30 days between that time period will earn 600 God Crystals and 50 Seal Crystals. Players who clear the 30 days may also enter a DekaFumo giveaway.

Ready to shoot some dazzling magical bullets? The global version of Touhou LostWord is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

For more gaming news from us, click here.