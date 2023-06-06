Toulouse FC has officially announced the signing of talented young midfielder César Gelabert on a free transfer, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The former Real Madrid academy player has committed to a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

Gelabert had received two offers from Spanish clubs, but he ultimately chose Toulouse due to the project being built at the French club. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is highly regarded for his technical skills, vision, and ability to create scoring opportunities. Toulouse fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to have secured Gelabert's services, as he brings a wealth of potential and promise to the team.

Born on October 31, 2000, Gelabert began his football journey in the prestigious Real Madrid academy, where he honed his skills and developed as a player. Although he has yet to make a breakthrough at the highest level, Gelabert has shown immense talent and potential in his performances for Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve team.

Now, Gelabert will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities in Ligue 1 with Toulouse FC. The club is known for its commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for players to flourish. The four-year contract indicates the club's confidence in Gelabert's abilities and their long-term vision for his development.

CD Mirandés had been Gelabert's previous club, where he gained valuable experience during his loan spell. Now, he will embark on a new adventure at Toulouse, eager to make an impact and contribute to the team's success in the French top flight.

Toulouse FC fans will be eagerly anticipating Gelabert's arrival and the impact he can make on the pitch. With his technical prowess and attacking instincts, Gelabert has the potential to become an integral part of Toulouse's plans moving forward.