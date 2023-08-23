The Tour Championship is here, and a champion for this season will be crowned! This will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Tour Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the Tour Championship.

As a quick reminder, the Tour Championship has a little bit of a wacky setup. The top players will start well under par while the lower players will be closer to even par. Only the top-30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are participating in this event. Scottie Scheffler is number one, so he will start at 10-under par. The bottom-5 golfers will start at even par. This format rewards the golfers for playing so well throughout the season.

East Lake Golf Club will be the host of the event, as they have since 2004. Golfers are going to have to be fantastic off the tee in this event. The course gets a little long, and approach shots are routinely reaching 200 yards. If a golfer has to play that approach in the rough, it is going to be extra tough to make a run in this event. Putting, and play around the greens will be important, as always, but driving is going to be the killer in this event.

Here are the Tour Championship Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Tour Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +130

Rory McIlroy: +330

Viktor Hovland: +500

Jon Rahm: +900

Patrick Cantlay: +2000

Max Homa: +3500

Xander Schauffele: +3500

Lucas Glover: +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000

Tommy Fleetwood: +6500

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Harman: +7000

How to Watch the Tour Championship

TV: Golf Channel

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:26 AM ET/8:26 AM PT

Favorite Picks for the Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the easy pick in this one. He is number one in the rankings, so his starting spot will be 10-under par. That is why his odds to win are the highest. He deserves it, though. Scheffler was 31st in the St. Jude Championship and tied for second in the BMW Championship last week. He is first in total strokes gained, and that is going to be important in this event. Not only that, but Scheffler crushes the ball off the tee. As mentioned, this course can get long. If Scheffler can hit the ball in the fairway, and keep it over 300 yards, he has a great chance to walk out as a champion.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland is coming off a win at the BMW Championship, and he is starting this event 8-under par. Including last week, Hovland has three straight top-13 finishes. He is playing some really good golf heading into championship weekend, and he will be in great shape if he keeps it up. He does have some ground to make up, but two strokes is nothing to him. Hovland is another guy who crushes the ball off the tee, but he also keeps it in the fairway. He knows how to hit approach shots, as well. If he can get himself in birdie position, Hovland will be tour champion on Sunday night.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been on fire lately. He has nine straight top-10 finishes, and he has played exceptionally well in the playoffs. At the St. Jude Championship, McIlroy finished tied for third, and he finished fourth at the BMW Championship. McIlroy can drive the ball over 320 yards consistently, so he should have some shorter approach shots this weekend. However, he might find himself in the rough often. If he can stay out of the rough, McIlroy will stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Sleeper Picks for the Tour Championship

Jon Rahm: Rahm is starting the event 6-under par. He does not seem like he should be a sleeper, but he has not played well recently. I would not be surprised if he dropped in this event, but I would also not be surprised if he made his way to the top of the leaderboard. Rahm's approaching and putting has been pretty good lately. However, he has been in some bad positions off the tee with his slices and draws. Rahm struggles to hit the fairway consistently. If he can hit the fairway, he should be able to catch up to Scheffler in this event.

Max Homa: Homa will start the event 4-under par. It is going to be tough for him to catch up, but it is not impossible. He has finished tied for sixth and tied for fifth in the two playoff events this season. He also finished in the top 12 in the two events leading up to the playoffs. Homa has one of the best putters on tour, but he will need to be locked in with his irons and driver. If Homa can put himself in a good position, he will sink some birdies and make his way back towards the top.

Final prediction and pick for the Tour Championship

This is going to be short and simple. Scheffler is starting 10-under par, and he should be able to keep that lead throughout. He is the best golfer in the world right now, and I expect that to show in this event.

Final prediction and pick for the Tour Championship: Scottie Scheffler (+130)