Toy Story 5 has just been confirmed by Disney to be currently in production. Many would argue that Toy Story 4 was already the perfect ending for the adventures of Woody and Buzz, but Disney would still like the series to continue. This is what has been revealed by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who confirmed during the company’s Q1 2023 Earnings Call. On top of Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 were also confirmed to be currently in development. During the call, Iger announced:

“I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We’ll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Disney’s decision to create sequels for these established franchises, on top of other high-quality shows, is to bolster its Disney+ library. Iger continues:

“It goes without saying that the best shows lead to the most lucrative library and have the power to endure because of their quality. The Simpsons illustrates this perfectly. Disney+ launched back in 2019 with more than 30 seasons, and it remains one of our top performers today. Across the board, our television business is second to none, and that includes ABC News, which remains America’s No. 1”

What could potentially be the plots for the upcoming Toy Story 4, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2 films? We can only guess for now as all of the previous films already ended on a high note. Toy Story 4, in particular, would be very hard to top, but if there’s anyone who can make a great Toy Story, it would be Disney and Pixar. So, fingers crossed for these new upcoming films.