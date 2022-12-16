By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Trackmania Winter Campaign is here! Here’s everything you need to know about the Trackmania Winter Campaign 2023.

25 new tracks, 290+ new blocks & items related to these tracks, and 34+ Prestige Skins are coming to Trackmania during the Official Winter Campaign 2023!

Players will get new toys to play with as Christmas Time arrives in Trackmania, bringing with it 290+ new blocks and items that are available now in the track editor, with 25 seasonal tracks using these new track items giving players inspiration on what to build. Players will be able to create Snow-inspired tracks using these new blocks, lights, dynamic signs, stages, and canopies.

Voice chat also arrives in Trackmania during this season with a Beta Version for Ranked and Royal team modes, giving players more ways to communicate with each other during the heat of the race, boosting their performance as team players.

The second part of the update will be arriving as the new year comes on January 1 and will arrive with 25 new winter campaign tracks and 34+ prestige skins tot he game. These skins can be unlocked through racing and specific achievements, with 3 different types of prestige skins: Seasonal, Royal, and Ranked skins.

The new Wildcard System will also arrive in the game, with Trackmania letting players join and compete in the esports World Tour alongside the top professional teams from all over the world via an in-game 2v2 matchmaking game mode in upcoming mid-winter.

The Winter seasonal campaign, Prestige skins, voice chat, and 2v2 game modes are available in the Free Starter Access, with new blocks and items unlocked through the advanced track editor in the Standard and Club Access.