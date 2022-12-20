By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Argentina is enjoying its World Cup parade on Tuesday in the capital city of Buenos Aires after beating France in the final on Sunday in Qatar. But, a scary situation almost happened while their bus was rolling through the streets.

As you can see in the video below, Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, and others were almost struck by a high-tension cable and had to duck swiftly. Via Tancredi Palmeri:

We’ve been so close to a tragic event at Argentina team celebration. Messi, Di Maria, De Paul and Paredes went that close to being hanged by a high tension cable; Paredes even almost slightly touched it pic.twitter.com/6TxTMTwp6S — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 20, 2022

Perhaps it’s a bit dramatic to say it would’ve been tragic but still, the Argentina players definitely could’ve suffered an injury or two. Thankfully, they were all okay and continued on with the festivities. Buenos Aires was absolutely packed with fans supporting their World Cup-winning squad. Tell me you’ve seen a crowd this big before. 4 MILLION!

There are an estimated 4 MILLION people walking around the streets of Buenos Aires right now 🤯🇦🇷 (via @SC_ESPN) pic.twitter.com/6ABcCzdXgd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2022

That is absolutely bonkers. Argentina truly made an entire nation incredibly happy with their epic run in Qatar. After losing their first game of the tournament to Saudi Arabia in shocking fashion, La Albiceleste won every match following the defeat, with none other than Messi starring.

The PSG man bagged seven goals and tallied three assists, ultimately winning the Golden Ball award, which is handed to the best player of the World Cup. He scored a brace in the final and netted from the spot in the penalty shootout.

Without a doubt, the debate is now over: Messi is the GOAT. He’s won everything in football and essentially carried Argentina on his back in this competition. A true icon. The celebrations will continue for many more days ahead in the homeland, but the players need to return to their clubs as domestic football starts back up this weekend.