By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Not only did Lionel Messi win his first World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar 2022, but he also made history in the process with his incredible display throughout the competition.

Messi scored two goals in the finals against France, one from the penalty spot in the first half and another in extra time that gave Argentina a 3-2 lead. With that, he became the oldest man to score multiple goals in a World Cup final. La Pulga is 35 years old.

Furthermore, with his seven goals and three assists in the whole tournament, he earned the Golden Ball award which is given to the competition’s top player. In doing so, he is now the only player in history to win the honor twice, having also bagged the Golden Ball in the 2014 iteration of the event when Argentina finished as runners-up.

Lionel Messi was naturally celebrated after the win, and for good reason. He has really stepped up for the country and it would have been impossible for Argentina to even reach the finals without him.

Several fans took to Twitter to call him GOAT after the victory, and considering that he has now won everything there is to win for club and country, it’s hard to argue with those talks.

As for Messi, he was just thankful for all the love and support he has gotten throughout the competition. In a message on Instagram after the victory, Messi got emotional as he reflected on their journey to the title.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!” Messi wrote, as translated on Instagram.

Messi can take all the time in the world now to cherish his latest victory. He certainly deserves it.