Things are not going well for the Portland Trail Blazers right now. Their struggles as of late include a 2-8 record in their last 10 games and have now been highlighted by a blown 25-point lead in a heated loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They have fallen to 13th place in the Western Conference.

Head coach Chancey Billups didn’t deny that he would tinker with the Blazers’ rotation and said that the team lacks the right level of urgency, according to independent Trail Blazers reporter Sean Highkin.

“There’s some urgency that I feel like we should be having right now,” Billups said, according to Highkin. “Being at home, a lot of times we just feel like we’re going to win. It doesn’t happen like that.”

The Trail Blazers have one of the better offenses in the NBA but their defense gives back a lot of those points, especially with Gary Payton II’s nagging injury. Damian Lillard has looked good after missing most of last season but changes will most likely be coming soon.

Portland tried to scrape together a winning roster to surround Lillard with this past offseason but so far it has not worked. The trade deadline offers them the opportunity to find new pieces as they look to contend with their superstar point guard. If they can’t get back to their winning ways, the possibility of trading Lillard will continue to look more like the only path forward.