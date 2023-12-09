Puma will make Scoot Henderson just the 10th rookie in history with his own signature sneaker. Check out the Puma Scoot Zero below.

Rising Trail Blazers' star Scoot Henderson recently unveiled his first signature sneaker model with Puma, the Puma Scoot Zero. Henderson signed a deal with Puma back in 2022 and it wasn't until this summer that there were confirmations of a signature model coming out. Now, fans will have a chance to grab his first-ever sneaker in the coming weeks. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

PUMA has unveiled Scoot Henderson's first signature shoe: the Scoot Zeros 🏀 INFO: https://t.co/YnOdVdOHgr pic.twitter.com/IScS1Pm5qp — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) December 9, 2023

The Puma Scoot Zero is the latest in Puma's basketball technology, serving other players like LaMelo Ball and Deandre Ayton. Scoot Henderson becomes just the 10th player in NBA history to launch a signature sneaker in his rookie season. The inaugural colorway, titled ‘Georgia Peach', takes inspiration from his hometown of Marrieta. The midsole features Puma's newest PROFOAM EVA which provides maximum support and responsiveness.

Puma just unveiled NBA rookie, Scoot Henderson's first signature basketball shoe, and we got some exclusive time with Scoot as he broke down the story behind the Scoot Zeros . 🍑🔥 The Puma Scoot Zeros 'Georgia Peach' release December 15th and will retail for $100 pic.twitter.com/1ZdU3rJqDK — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 7, 2023

“The shoe pays homage to Georgia, you know, where I'm from. The shoe is fire.”

Scoot Henderson describes the colorway perfectly as resembling a peach. Pink contrasts hit the midsole and lighter shades of peach surround the laces, tongue, and lining. The vibrant green Puma logo is made to represent the leaf and stem of a Peach. Henderson continued,

“My signature shoe not only represents a fresh start for me, but I hope it inspires all players to overcome and strive for greatness both on and off the court.”

It's a big moment in the career of the young rookie and it'll be exciting to see how his brand takes off. Clearly, Puma has done a great job building the brands of players like LaMelo Ball, so expect these to be a hit for hoopers looking for both style and performance.

The Puma Scoot Zero ‘Georgia Peach' will be available on December 15, 2023 on Puma.com and select Puma retailers. They'll come with a retail tag of $100, making these one of the more affordable performance sneakers on the market. They'll be available in full sizing and should be rather sought-after given the importance of the release. Expect more colorways to release as the season continues.

How do we feel about Scoot Henderson's debut shoe? Will you be grabbing a pair on release day?