The Miami Heat are battling to get out of the play-in tournament, as they sit a game back of the Indiana Pacers for sixth place in the East. The Portland Trail Blazers are 26th in the league but could fall as far as 28th, as the Spurs and Hornets have nearly identical records. The Trail Blazers would like another swing at a high pick this season, as the early returns on Scoot Henderson aren't promising. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Heat prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Trail Blazers are one of the league's worst teams over the past ten games, losing eight straight and 12 of the last 14. Portland also struggled through a nine-game losing streak before that run, helping them fall deep into the draft lottery. The team has struggled through injuries all season, with five of their top minute-getters on the injury report before this game against the Heat.
The Heat look like an average team, winning just four of their last ten games. The offense is sputtering along and their defense is holding the team in games. However, they are seventh in the Eastern Conference and will be a part of the play-in/playoffs. That's all the Heat need to make a run, as they went from the play-in to the NBA Finals last season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Heat Odds
Portland Trail Blazers: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +900
Miami Heat: -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1600
Over: 206.5 (-110)
Under: 206.5 (-110)
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Heat
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, ROOT Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat's offense is weak enough that the Trail Blazers could hang around in this game. It could come down to the injury status of the Trail Blazers, as Portland without Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons will do little to slow down Miami. The Heat are 27th in the NBA over the past five games, averaging 99.8 points per game.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Trail Blazers injuries are a concern for Portland in this game. The Trail Blazers may be hoping to lose out the rest of this season to get a better draft lottery position, so don't be surprised if many of these players are kept out for the remainder of the season. Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton are questionable for the game. Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams III will be out for this game and likely fall into the category of shutting down for the season.
Regardless of injuries, the Heat hold the edge in this game. They have the second-best defense over the last five games, allowing just 102 points per game. The Trail Blazers offense is 23rd over the same span, averaging 105.8 points.
Final Trail Blazers-Heat Prediction & Pick
The Under has hit in eight of the last ten Miami games, thanks to their elite defense and abysmal offense. If all of the players on Portland's injury report are out of this game, the Trail Blazers won't have anyone on the floor who can score on the Heat. The Heat scoring enough points to cover the spread is a concern, but it wouldn't be surprising if Miami wins this game by double digits and the total still lands below 200. The spread is too big to consider backing the Heat at this total, but the under is still in play.
The Heat and Trail Blazers played for the first time since 2022 when they faced off in Portland on February 27th. Miami escaped with a 106-96 victory, covering the seven-point spread and going under the 212 total.
Final Trail Blazers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Under 206.5 (-110)