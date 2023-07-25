The latest Transformers film, Rise of the Beasts, is now available to stream on Paramount+. Here's how to watch the latest film in the franchise.

Rise of the Beasts serves as both a sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to Michael Bay's 2007 Transformers film. Creed II helmer Steven Caple Jr. directed the film and Anthony Ramos stars as Noah Diaz, a veteran just trying to support this family, while Dominique Fishback stars as Elena Wallace, an artifact researcher. The two join forces with the Autobots and Maximals to take on Unicron and the Terrorcons.

Aside from Ramos and Fishback, the rest of the cast is filled with A-list talent. Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe also star as human characters. The likes of Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Pete Davidson all voice various Transformers.

How to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

You can now stream the latest Transformers film on Paramount+. The streamer has a variety of plans for viewers to choose from. First up is the Paramount+ Essential plan, which includes over 40,000 episodes and movies in its library. It costs $5.99/month or $59.99 for a full year. The second plan is Paramount+ with Showtime, which includes over 5,000 more titles and Showtime. That plan costs $11.99/month or $119.99 for a full year.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released on June 9 and has grossed over $427 million worldwide to date. While nowhere near the heights of the franchise such as the $1 billion+ grosses of Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction, Rise of the Beasts at least grossed over $25 million more (domestically) than The Last Knight ($130 million).

