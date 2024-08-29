Travis Hunter's net worth in 2024 is $6 million with multiple NIL deals. The two-way University of Colorado star is hoping for some success in the 2024 season so he can keep increasing his net worth with NFL contracts. Let's look at Travis Hunter's net worth in 2024.

What is Travis Hunter's net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)

Travis Hunter's net worth in 2024 sits at about $6 million, according to EssentiallySports.

Hunter grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, but moved to Georgia in the eighth grade. He attended Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, playing cornerback and wide receiver for the varsity team. It was a sign of things to come, as he led the league with seven interceptions while recording 49 receptions for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The success continued for Hunter's entire career, winning the school's first state championship in history in his senior season. He broke the state record in career receiving touchdowns in his final game, scoring two touchdowns and tallying 178 yards. Hunter also played in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, winning Offensive MVP honors while recording an interception on defense.

Hunter was the No. 1 overall recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, while ESPN gave him a No. 2 ranking. He received a scholarship from Florida State and committed in 2020 over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and other powerhouses.

However, he shocked everybody by flipping his commitment to Jackson State in 2021 to play under Deion Sanders. He was the first five-star recruit to sign with an HBCU or FCS school.

Travis Hunter's Jackson State career

Jackson State became the first HBCU spring game to be nationally televised during Hunter's debut. He didn't disappoint, recording two receiving touchdowns and two interceptions. Hunter injured himself in the season's first game and didn't return until Week 7. He finally proved himself in Week 8, recording his first touchdown and interception in the same game.

As a freshman, Hunter had 19 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown in seven games. He also had 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

Travis Hunter's Colorado football career

Hunter transferred to Colorado to follow Deion Sanders and made an immediate impact in Colorado football's upset win over TCU. He played 147 snaps, recording 11 receptions for 119 yards and three tackles with an interception on defense. Hunter's season hit a snag in Week 3 after he was taken out by a questionable play against Colorado State. It kept him out until Week 7.

Hunter returned to grab 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford. The following week he had two interceptions against UCLA. Hunter was impacting both sides of the ball like everyone expected when he was the No. 1 overall recruit out of high school.

Hunter finished the season with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had three interceptions and 30 tackles. He was a consensus All-American and second-team All-Pac-12. He also won the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in the NCAA.

Hunter now sets his sights on joining the NFL in the 2025 draft. Early projections have him going near the Top 10 along with teammate Shedeur Sanders, but the Buffaloes will need a successful season to help them accomplish that goal.

How much does Travis Hunter make from NIL?

Hunter's NIL valuation is $2.7 million, which puts him second behind teammate Shedeur Sanders in the NIL rankings. Hunter's recent deal was with the energy drink brand called CELSIUS.

Hunter joined Dillon Gabriel, Jalen Milroe, DJ Uiagalelei, Donovan Edwards, and Emeka Egbuka as the brand's representatives. The group is titled the “ESSENTIAL Six” by the brand and had the following quote about the players.

“These athletes, known for their exceptional performance on the field and their dedication to fitness and wellness off the field, perfectly embody the CELSIUS principles of living fit.”

Hunter is also a cover athlete on the revival of the popular video game EA Sports College Football. He joined Quinn Ewers and Edwards on the cover. Every player in the game received $600 for their likeness, but there is speculation that the three cover athletes received over $200,000.

Hunter is also an avid Twitch streamer, reaching a deal with Squishmallows last year, which features him with his collection of stuffed animals prominently displayed behind him.

Hunter also has deals with Rock ‘Em Socks, Leaf Trading Cards, FreeFrom Sports, Cheez-It, American Eagle, 7-Eleven, and other smaller brands. The special combination of Hunter being elite on both sides of the ball has made him highly marketable.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Travis Hunter's net worth in 2024.