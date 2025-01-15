Travis Kelce might be trading the football field for the gold course — at least temporarily. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been cast in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 — the sequel to Sandler's 1996 comedy.

In a conversation with Variety, Kelce revealed how great it was an opportunity for him to work alongside the veteran actor.

“That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” the tight end told the publication. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

“They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world,” he added. “[Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”

Sandler blessed fans with the trailer to Happy Gilmore 2 during the holiday season. Fans got to see Kelce in action when the trailer opens up with the athlete saying, “It’s good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore.” Later on in the trailer, you see Bad Bunny helping Sandler on the green as his caddie.

Travis Kelce Talks Happy Gimore 2 Role

Kelce spoke about the possibility that he could be in the film on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” and how the athlete would be willing to do anything to be a part of the project.

“I’ll be a f—ing extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” he added. “I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can.”

After Kelce's plea for a role, Sandler spoke about it in his interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confirmed his involvement in the upcoming project.

“He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

As of now, there is not an exact release date for Happy Gilmore 2 but the trailer ends with a release expected for sometime this year.