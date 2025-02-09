Travis Kelce could care less what naysayers are speaking about in regard to his relationship with Taylor Swift. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and ever since then, they have been the targets of online ridicule.

Kelce shut up the haters by posting a montage video of some of his best moments from the season with the caption, “[speak emoji] Don’t peak too soon!!”

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's message, fans thought that going out with Swift so close to the Super Bowl would distract him from winning today. Swift and Kelce were also joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

This is not the first time that fans had something to say about Swift and Kelce's relationship. In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, Swift discussed how some NFL fans would get annoyed seeing her on camera during games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told the publication. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Earlier this week, the US Sun reported that she is wary of the attention that comes along with being a pop star at big events such as the Super Bowl and doesn't want to outshine Kelce on his big day.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

Is Travis Kelce Looking At Retirement?

The Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59. This Super Bowl will be huge for both franchises because if the Chiefs win they would have won the Super Bowl three times in a row, a feat no other NFL team has ever done. As for the Eagles, it has been seven years since they won a Super Bowl after defeating the New England Patriots in 2018.

Since this Super Bowl would be historic for the Chiefs, fans have been wondering if Kelce will retire. On Saturday night, Kelce told NFL Insider Ian Rapoport that he doesn't know if he will be returning for the 2025 season.

This new revelation on Kelce's NFL career contradicts the athlete's previous statements on wanting to continue to play football.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

Catch the Super Bowl tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.