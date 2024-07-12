Travis Kelce recently won a karaoke championship and dedicated it to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In a video captured by Sports Radio 810 WHB on X, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took the stage to accept his karaoke award. Upon hopping on stage, he grabbed a microphone and celebrated his win.

“Taylor, this is for you!” he exclaimed, holding his trophy up.

To win the karaoke competition, Kelce performed “Here I Go Again,” which can be seen in a video captured by Travis Kelce Fan Page on X. He clearly did not know all of the words — he exclaimed, “Where the f**k are the words?” at one point.

Clearly, he has taken a thing or two away from seeing Swift on her “Eras” tour. Kelce has also shown himself to be a performer, joining her on stage for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England.

Swift has not reacted to the viral moment yet. It would be amazing to hear her feedback on his performance.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been in a very public relationship. Rumors began circulating after Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears.

She would subsequently show up to 12 more games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Fransisco 49ers. They won 10 of the 13 games that she appeared at.

Once the off-season began, Kelce has been jumping all over the place. He has attended several of Swift's “Eras” tour shows and even joined her on stage, as noted. The two are clearly attempting to be there to support their careers, which are both at their peak.

The “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour commenced on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of the year touring North America, though she did play shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close the year.

In 2024, she resumed the tour in February, playing shows in Japan and Australia. She spent the early part of March playing shows in Singapore before taking a two-month break.

On May 9, Swift began the European leg of the “Eras” tour with four shows in Nanterre, France. She is about to play two shows in Milan, Italy, before heading to Germany, Poland, and Austria. The European leg will conclude with five shows in London, England, from August 15-20.

A couple of months later, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the “Eras” tour. She will play nine shows across Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana and then nine shows in Canada.

Throughout the three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums. 45 songs are played throughout the set each night, which includes some deep cuts.

In addition to the tour, Swift released a concert film to commemorate it in October 2023. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour quickly became the highest-grossing concert film of all time upon its release.

As the tour winds down, we will see if Kelce makes another appearance. His cameo made for one of the tour's most iconic moments.