Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz will enter the NFL season as a backup for the first time. While he will focus on backing up Patrick Mahomes, Wentz still needs to learn about Andy Reid's complex offensive system. Thankfully, this isn't like the first day of school for Wentz. Instead, he's finding how Kansas City operates on offense similar to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, only at a faster pace.

“There's a lot of similarities to my time in Philly,” Wentz told the media after practice, via KSHB 41. “But it's evolved quite a bit. The speed that this offense has is second to none. It's faster than any team I've been a part of I would argue.

“… Really do a lot of things that Pat does and excels at… It's fun to be a part of it and be in the X's and O's meetings and just the whys behind certain things. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and be a part of it. But it's pretty cool how they do things.”

Wentz isn't wrong; the Chiefs are known for their up-tempo offense, which breaks records and opposes defenses. However, the fact that Wentz feels comfortable in head coach Andy Reid's system is encouraging. But it also makes sense why Wentz feels so comfortable in Kansas City when you consider his history.

Why Carson Wentz is feeling fine with the Chiefs

Wentz began his career in Philadelphia under head coach Doug Pederson, a long-time Reid understudy. The former second-overall pick thrived under Pederson and was on the team that won Super Bowl LII in only his second season.

Sure, Wentz isn't the reason why the Eagles won their only Super Bowl title. That credit should go more to Nick Foles' heroics. However, before Wentz went down with a torn ACL that season, he was putting up numbers that might've made him NFL MVP. What Wentz did then isn't far from what Mahomes does today.

While Wentz isn't that player anymore, the experience he can bring to Kansas City is invaluable. He can give the Chiefs stability if Mahomes is injured or resting. But he can also push Mahomes and thrive as the quarterback for the scout team during practice. Considering he is already comfortable with the offense, Wentz and Kansas City are ahead of the curve, paving the way for the Chiefs to go for a possible three-peat.